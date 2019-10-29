Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

DudeRobe: Luxury Men's Hooded Bathrobe (Gray, L/XL)

This Hooded Bathrobe Gives You Homey Comfort While Keeping You Looking Cool

by DudeRobe
Description

DudeRobe is a modern twist on the boring old bathrobe, re-designed and re-engineered into something guys today actually want to wear. It features a hoodie fit and style, with a sweatshirt look on the outside and a comfy robe inside. DudeRobe also comes with a permanently attached Never-Lost-Belt™. Whether you wear a robe or you're just not a "robe guy," you'd wear a DudeRobe. It's perfect for getting out of the shower, lounging around the house, walking the dog and just about anywhere else you want to chill and be comfortable.

Featured on Kickstarter & ABC's Shark Tank

Specs

  • Color: gray
  • Materials: 100% cotton (exterior), 100% French terry (interior)
  • Size: large to extra large
  • Hoodie styling & fit
  • Premium sweatshirt outside
  • Comfy & extra absorbent inside
  • Never-Lost Belt™ permanently attached
  • Logo'd drawstring
  • Extra pocket inside
  • Above-the-knee length

Includes

  • DudeRobe: Luxury Men's Hooded Bathrobe (Gray, L/XL)
  • Logo'd polybag

