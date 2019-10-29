This Hooded Bathrobe Gives You Homey Comfort While Keeping You Looking Cool

Description

DudeRobe is a modern twist on the boring old bathrobe, re-designed and re-engineered into something guys today actually want to wear. It features a hoodie fit and style, with a sweatshirt look on the outside and a comfy robe inside. DudeRobe also comes with a permanently attached Never-Lost-Belt™. Whether you wear a robe or you're just not a "robe guy," you'd wear a DudeRobe. It's perfect for getting out of the shower, lounging around the house, walking the dog and just about anywhere else you want to chill and be comfortable.