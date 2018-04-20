Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Dyson V6 Bagless Cordless Handheld Vacuum with HEPA Filter

Clean Your Home with Innovative, Convenient, Cyclonic Power

$179.99 $199.99
by Dyson
Home cleaning is easier than ever with this revolutionary new vacuum from Dyson. Driven by Dyson's digital motor V6 and armed with cyclonic technology, this bagless, cordless, handheld vacuum prioritizes convenience while offering incredible suction power. Paired with a combination tool and crevice tool, this complete package will help you clean the toughest corners of your living space and allow you to vacuum the entire space without repeatedly changing outlets.

  • Cleans stairs, upholstery & hard-to-reach areas w/ powerful suction
  • Cyclonic technology separates dirt from the air so filters don't clog while suction is 3x more powerful than other handhelds
  • Rinsable HEPA filter traps dust, pet dander & pollen, preventing it from escaping back to the air
  • Releases dirt & debris into the trash w/ the press of a button
  • Boost mode provides up to 6 minutes of increased suction power
  • Cordless design makes it easy to reach tough corners
  • Include crevice tool & combination tool get dirt out of the toughest to reach areas

  • Weight: 3.4 lbs
  • 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty
  • Dyson V6 motor spins at up to 110,000 rpm to create powerful suction
  • Suction Power: 20 watts or 100 watts in MAX mode
  • 2 Tier Radial cyclones with 15 cyclones to create strong centrifrugal forces
  • Up to 20 minutes of long-lasting fade-free suction

  • V6 Trigger Bagless Cordless Handheld Vacuum
  • Combination tool
  • Crevice tool
  • Owner's manual

