Clean Your Home with Innovative, Convenient, Cyclonic Power

Cleans stairs, upholstery & hard-to-reach areas w/ powerful suction

Cyclonic technology separates dirt from the air so filters don't clog while suction is 3x more powerful than other handhelds

Rinsable HEPA filter traps dust, pet dander & pollen, preventing it from escaping back to the air

Releases dirt & debris into the trash w/ the press of a button

Boost mode provides up to 6 minutes of increased suction power

Cordless design makes it easy to reach tough corners

Include crevice tool & combination tool get dirt out of the toughest to reach areas

Home cleaning is easier than ever with this revolutionary new vacuum from Dyson. Driven by Dyson's digital motor V6 and armed with cyclonic technology, this bagless, cordless, handheld vacuum prioritizes convenience while offering incredible suction power. Paired with a combination tool and crevice tool, this complete package will help you clean the toughest corners of your living space and allow you to vacuum the entire space without repeatedly changing outlets.