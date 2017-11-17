The World's Most Discreet High-Fidelity Hearing Protection

Hear the music & chat w/ your friends while protecting yourself from harmful sound decibels

Wear confidently thanks to the low-profile design

Wear comfortably for long hours w/ exclusive earwax protection

Store easily w/ the compact aluminum case

Know the sound level around you & how long you can stay safely w/ the companion mobile app

Support a good cause, w/ 5% of profits going to charities on a mission against tinnitus & noise-induced hearing loss

Ear plugs are decidedly not a "cool" thing to wear at concerts. But you may still be familiar with that ringing in your ears after a loud concert that just kept bugging you. That's called tinnitus and, shockingly, it's real bad for your hearing. Experts agree that long exposure to levels of sound over 85dB can cause hearing loss, and most clubs and concerts are over 100dB. That's why EarDial was invented. This comfortable, discreet hearing protection was specially designed for loud music environments. It filters noise so you can enjoy the music, still chat with your friends, and not look like a Melvin with your ear plugs in.