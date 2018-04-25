Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

ECOVACS DEEBOT Slim2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

This Highly-Rated Vacuum Takes the Work Out of Keeping Your Floors Clean

Robot vacuums have changed the cleaning game, but they also cost a pretty penny. Don't miss your chance to save big on this little vacuuming workhorse, which delivers 110 minutes of run time per charge. No matter if you live in a small apartment or a large home, you'll love switching the button and watching this vacuum do the cleaning for you.

  • 110 minutes of run time
  • Designed for hardwood floors
  • Tangle-free suction & dry mopping
  • Start your DEEBOT away from home any time with our app
  • Low-profile design allows access to more areas
  • Cleans hair, dirt & debris
  • Includes selective cleaning modes for various messes
  • Sweeps, vacuums & mops
  • Includes stair safety, obstacle Detection technology & auto-recharge
  • Schedule daily or weekly cleanings

