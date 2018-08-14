By eLearnExcel | in Online Courses
What Is CPD?
InstructorIACT – International Academy of Computer Training is a specialist computer training company founded in 1993. We are Ireland’s largest and most experienced IT Training company and we specialize in helping people acquire new skills, or brush up on ones they once had. Throughout our history we’ve enjoyed tremendous success boasting an enviable client list featuring both large and small companies and Government agencies. Our clients include many Fortune 500 companies including Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Intel, Dell, Ericsson, Citigroup, Hewlett-Packard, GE and many others. For more details on this subscription and instructors, click here.
Important Details
Requirements
By eLearnExcel | in Online Courses
What Is CPD?
InstructorIACT – International Academy of Computer Training is a specialist computer training company founded in 1993. We are Ireland’s largest and most experienced IT Training company and we specialize in helping people acquire new skills, or brush up on ones they once had. Throughout our history we’ve enjoyed tremendous success boasting an enviable client list featuring both large and small companies and Government agencies. Our clients include many Fortune 500 companies including Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Intel, Dell, Ericsson, Citigroup, Hewlett-Packard, GE and many others. For more details on this subscription and instructors, click here.
Important Details
Requirements