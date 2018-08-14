Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

eLearnExcel: Lifetime Subscription

Become Your Company's Excel Master with Lifetime Access to 500+ Lessons

By eLearnExcel | in Online Courses

Microsoft Excel is one of the most widely used applications in business today, becoming integral to everything from data crunching to organizing contact information. If there is any one office tool you should master, it's Excel, and regardless of your skill level, lifetime access to eLearnExcel will give you a comprehensive understanding of this powerful program. Plus, you'll receive a CPD-certified diploma proving you're an Excel Master.

  • Access 29 modules & over 60 hours of content 24/7
  • Receive a CPD-certified diploma upon completion of program
  • Enjoy lifetime access to videos, practice files, templates & assessments
  • Discover the must-know Excel formulas & functions
  • Learn how to analyze data in Excel & make better decisions
  • Automate repetitive tasks w/ macros & VBA
  • Present your information in a more accessible way w/ charts & PivotTables

What Is CPD?


CPD is Continuing Professional Development. The CPD Certification Service is the independent body operating across all market sectors and in support of all professional institutions, bodies, and societies. Its certified CPD ‘quality mark’ is a recognized symbol of quality assured training. All these courses are CPD Certified and when you complete each course you obtain a number of certified CPD hours.

Instructor

IACT – International Academy of Computer Training is a specialist computer training company founded in 1993. We are Ireland’s largest and most experienced IT Training company and we specialize in helping people acquire new skills, or brush up on ones they once had. Throughout our history we’ve enjoyed tremendous success boasting an enviable client list featuring both large and small companies and Government agencies. Our clients include many Fortune 500 companies including Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Intel, Dell, Ericsson, Citigroup, Hewlett-Packard, GE and many others. For more details on this subscription and instructors, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Master diploma certificate included upon completion
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

eLearnOffice: Lifetime Subscription

Assess, Improve & Validate Your Skills with 8 Microsoft Office Programs

By eLearnExcel | in Online Courses

Microsoft Office is one of the most ubiquitous softwares in the world, used extensively in offices of all industries. As such, validating your knowledge of it pushes you to the top of the talent pool when you're on the job hunt. CPD-certified, eLearnOffice provides you with bite-sized videos and exclusive quizzes to assess and increase your skills in eight Microsoft Office applications. As you take more quizzes, you'll earn skill points that you can reference when applying for jobs to show employers you have what it takes.

Trusted by over 650,000 people in over 50 countries around the globe.

  • Access 1,200+ Microsoft-approved bite-size lessons 24/7
  • Assess your Microsoft Office skills through tests
  • Use easy to follow, bite-size lessons to increase your Microsoft Office skills
  • Link your Microsoft Skills Score Dashboard to your resume to show potential employers your qualifications
  • Take courses in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Outlook, Access, & Calendar

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels
  • CPD-certified

Requirements

  • Internet required

