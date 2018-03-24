The People From TRON Would Charge Their iPhones with This Cable

You've got to charge your iPhone, why not do it in some funky style? This MFi-Certified charging cable glows in a bright neon color as it sends power to your phone so you can find the cable in the dark or just enjoy the light show. Each cable is three feet long so you'll have plenty of flexibility.
Details & Requirements
- MFi-Certified
- Length: 3 feet
- Weight: 3 oz
Includes
- Electron Flow MFi-Certified Charging Cable (blue)
Terms
All sales final.
- Ships to US
- Expected Delivery: May 11 - May 14