This Solar-Powered Radio, Flashlight, Battery Combo is the Essential Emergency Kit Item

Multi-band tuner w/ AM, FM, WB radio

Large solar panel on top of radio & built-in hand crank allow you to charge without batteries

Charges USB devices w/ the onboard battery

Handheld & easily packaged so you can access it quickly when you need

An emergency radio is an absolute must have for any emergency situation, especially in the event of a natural disaster. This slick multi-function radio will catch the NOAA weather broadcast 24 hours/day, and is self-sufficient, drawing power from solar panels or a built-in hand crank so you'll never have to worry about recharging. Supporting an LED flashlight and an onboard battery as well, this clever radio is a must for any emergency kit.