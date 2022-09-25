Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Emergency Multi-Function Radio & Flashlight

This Solar-Powered Radio, Flashlight, Battery Combo is the Essential Emergency Kit Item

by Vista Shops
An emergency radio is an absolute must have for any emergency situation, especially in the event of a natural disaster. This slick multi-function radio will catch the NOAA weather broadcast 24 hours/day, and is self-sufficient, drawing power from solar panels or a built-in hand crank so you'll never have to worry about recharging. Supporting an LED flashlight and an onboard battery as well, this clever radio is a must for any emergency kit.

  • Multi-band tuner w/ AM, FM, WB radio
  • Large solar panel on top of radio & built-in hand crank allow you to charge without batteries
  • Charges USB devices w/ the onboard battery
  • Handheld & easily packaged so you can access it quickly when you need

Details & Requirements

  • AM radio: 525 ~ 1710 KHz
  • FM radio: 88 ~ 108 MHz
  • Working voltage: 2.7V ~ 4.2V
  • NOAA/Weather Band: 162.40 ~ 162.55 MHz
  • Power source: 300mAh/3.6V Ni-Mh internal battery, USB
  • Telescopic antenna
  • Built-in speaker
  • LED flashlight illumination: 5000lux @120mm
  • LED lifespan: 100,000 hours
  • Dimensions: 5" x 2.5" x 2"

    • Includes

    • Multi-function radio
    • USB cable
    • USB adapter
    • DC charging cable

