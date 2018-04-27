Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

EvaPolar evaLIGHT Air Conditioner

This Unique, Eco-Friendly Personal Air Conditioner Cools, Humidifies, & Purifies Your Air

$149 $199.00 25% off
by EvaPolar
There are air conditioners, and then there's the evaLIGHT in a league of its own. This one-of-a-kind device is ten times more efficient than portable ACs and considerably more effective than traditional split systems. Say goodbye to window units and personal fans, this remarkable personal air conditioner uses a natural evaporative cooling effect to cool the air while also humidifying and purifying your environment for a more comfortable space.

  • Uses natural evaporative cooling effect to lower air temperature
  • Humidifies the air to create a better working environment
  • Filters out dust particles to increase air quality
  • Works everywhere via USB power supply
  • Consumes only 10W of electricity & doesn't use toxic Freon-like liquids

Details

  • Coverage area: up to 3 m²
  • Power consumption: 10 W
  • Cooling power: 100W - 350W
  • Volumetric flow rate: 46.6 cfm
  • Noise level: 27 - 45 dB
  • Size: 6.69" x 6.70" x 6.87"
  • Net weight: 1300 g
  • Water tank capacity: 750ml
  • Water refill cycle: every 4-6 hours
  • Evaporative cartridge life expectancy: 3-6 months
  • Energy efficiency ratio: 21-37
  • Power supply: micro-USB (5V / 2A)
  • Compatible power plugs: US, UK, EU, AU
  • 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty

Includes

  • evaLIGHT EV-1000 (black)
  • USB
  • Power cord
  • Power adapter
  • Manual

Terms

All sales final.
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: May 21 - May 24