This Unique, Eco-Friendly Personal Air Conditioner Cools, Humidifies, & Purifies Your Air

Uses natural evaporative cooling effect to lower air temperature

Humidifies the air to create a better working environment

Filters out dust particles to increase air quality

Works everywhere via USB power supply

Consumes only 10W of electricity & doesn't use toxic Freon-like liquids

There are air conditioners, and then there's the evaLIGHT in a league of its own. This one-of-a-kind device is ten times more efficient than portable ACs and considerably more effective than traditional split systems. Say goodbye to window units and personal fans, this remarkable personal air conditioner uses a natural evaporative cooling effect to cool the air while also humidifying and purifying your environment for a more comfortable space.