Create Your Own Personal Microclimate at Work, Home or Anywhere Else with This All-in-One A/C, Humidifier & Purifier

Description

Cool, humidify & clean your air using a single, compact device

Easily fit inside your office, room, or anywhere else around your home

Integrate w/ your favorite smart home devices

Control via the touch screen, app, or using your voice

Cool off while decreasing your power usage

Keep cool this season and save a pretty penny on your power bill at the same time with EvaSMART 2, the intelligent portable air conditioner that spreads cool air the same way nature does. Combining the functionality of a humidifier and air conditioner into a single device, the EvaSMART 2 uses natural evaporative cooling to lower the temperature around you. It filters out dust particles to keep your air healthy and can be operated via the touch pad, mobile app, or simply your voice. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and other smart home platforms, and it consumes a mere 12.5 W of power, making it 10 times more efficient than other portable A/Cs and 10-20 times more effective than traditional split systems.