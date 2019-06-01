Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner

Create Your Own Personal Microclimate at Work, Home or Anywhere Else with This All-in-One A/C, Humidifier & Purifier

by Evapolar Smart

Evapolar 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner - White Evapolar 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner - Black Evapolar 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner - Gray
Description

Keep cool this season and save a pretty penny on your power bill at the same time with EvaSMART 2, the intelligent portable air conditioner that spreads cool air the same way nature does. Combining the functionality of a humidifier and air conditioner into a single device, the EvaSMART 2 uses natural evaporative cooling to lower the temperature around you. It filters out dust particles to keep your air healthy and can be operated via the touch pad, mobile app, or simply your voice. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and other smart home platforms, and it consumes a mere 12.5 W of power, making it 10 times more efficient than other portable A/Cs and 10-20 times more effective than traditional split systems.

  • Cool, humidify & clean your air using a single, compact device
  • Easily fit inside your office, room, or anywhere else around your home
  • Integrate w/ your favorite smart home devices
  • Control via the touch screen, app, or using your voice
  • Cool off while decreasing your power usage

Specs

  • Color: white
  • Coverage area: up to 33'
  • Power consumption 12.5 W
  • Cooling power: 100W - 400W;340 - 1,360 BTU/hr
  • Volumetric flow rate: 55.1 cfrm
  • Noise level: 25-40 dB
  • 7.24" x 8.54" x 8.14"
  • Net weight: 1,820 g
  • Water tank capacity: 1,300 ml
  • Water refill cycle: every 6-8 hours
  • Evaporative cartridge life expectancy: 3-6 months
  • Energy efficiency ratio (EER): 21-37
  • Power plugs: US, UK, AU, and EU
  • Power supply: USB-C (5 V; 2.5 A)

Includes

  • EvaSMART 2
  • Adapter cable

