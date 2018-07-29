Control Your Temperature & Humidity Level from Your Smartphone or Smart Home System

Description

This innovative personal air conditioning unit from Evapolar delivers the latest in climate control technology at an affordable price worth every penny. What exactly makes this personal air conditioner so smart? It packs a Wi-Fi module that enables full control of your climate from your smartphone or compatible Smart Home system — so you can stay cool without even getting up. Simply download the Evapolar mobile app to adjust the humidity level, fan speed, and color to your preferred level. It's the perfect alternative to more expensive smart climate control systems from brands like Dyson, delivering everything you need to stay cool for under $200.