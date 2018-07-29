Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

evaSMART Smart Personal Air Conditioner (Stormy Gray)

Control Your Temperature & Humidity Level from Your Smartphone or Smart Home System

by EvaPolar
Description

This innovative personal air conditioning unit from Evapolar delivers the latest in climate control technology at an affordable price worth every penny. What exactly makes this personal air conditioner so smart? It packs a Wi-Fi module that enables full control of your climate from your smartphone or compatible Smart Home system — so you can stay cool without even getting up. Simply download the Evapolar mobile app to adjust the humidity level, fan speed, and color to your preferred level. It's the perfect alternative to more expensive smart climate control systems from brands like Dyson, delivering everything you need to stay cool for under $200.

  • Color: stormy gray
  • Control via smartphone or a compatible Smart Home system
  • Change the humidity level
  • Adjust the fan speed
  • Manage color playlists
  • Control settings via the Evapolar app

Specs

  • Cooling power: 100W – 400W / 340-1360 BTU/hr
  • Cooling square: Up to 4 m2 / Up to 43 ft2
  • Noise level: 25-40 dB
  • Power consumption: 12W
  • USB Type C (5V, 2.5А)
  • Works with USB power bank
  • Size: 7.24" × 8.54" × 8.14"
  • Weight (without water): 1820g
  • Water tank capacity: 1300 ml
  • Water tank refill cycle: every 6-8 hours
  • Cartridge replacement frequency: every 2-6 months

Includes

  • Evapolar Evaporative Cartridge
  • Power cord
  • Power adapter
  • Quick Start Guide

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Aug 21 - Aug 24

Terms

  • All sales final.