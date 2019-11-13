A Professional-Grade Massager Made for You, This Massage Gun Helps with Muscle Recovery & Relief

Description
Get ready to take vibration deep tissue-trigger point massage to a whole new level. Adding vibration percussive deep tissue massage with the Prosage Massage Gun to your workouts can reduce joint pain, muscle pain, increase circulation, break up knots, release trigger points, and improve recovery. Don’t let decreased mobility and nagging muscle/joint pain hold you back from getting your best workouts.
Disclaimer: Prosage system does not guarantee specific results for individuals who use Prosage due to many factors that can influence health & weight loss. Prosage is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, illness or medical condition.
- Increase deep tissue recovery w/ the powerful internal motor
- Customize your treatment by choosing from the 3 intensity levels
- Use the gun for 30 seconds on each muscle group to reduce soreness & recover faster
- Enjoy up to 2 hours of professional-grade massage