Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager

A Professional-Grade Massager Made for You, This Massage Gun Helps with Muscle Recovery & Relief

by Evertone
Description

Get ready to take vibration deep tissue-trigger point massage to a whole new level. Adding vibration percussive deep tissue massage with the Prosage Massage Gun to your workouts can reduce joint pain, muscle pain, increase circulation, break up knots, release trigger points, and improve recovery. Don’t let decreased mobility and nagging muscle/joint pain hold you back from getting your best workouts.

  • Increase deep tissue recovery w/ the powerful internal motor
  • Customize your treatment by choosing from the 3 intensity levels
  • Use the gun for 30 seconds on each muscle group to reduce soreness & recover faster
  • Enjoy up to 2 hours of professional-grade massage
Disclaimer: Prosage system does not guarantee specific results for individuals who use Prosage due to many factors that can influence health & weight loss. Prosage is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, illness or medical condition.

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: plastic
  • Product dimensions: 2"H x 9"L x 7.5"W
  • Noise level: quiet to moderate (depending on intensity level
  • Attachments: 3 massage heads
  • 1 rechargeable battery 7.4v
  • Battery type: non-detachable
  • Battery life: 90-minute charge/120-minute use
  • Cordless w/ light
  • Storage: holding base

Includes

  • Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager
  • Charging base
  • Charging plug
  • 3x attachment heads

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 3 - Jan 10

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.