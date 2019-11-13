A Professional-Grade Massager Made for You, This Massage Gun Helps with Muscle Recovery & Relief

Description

Increase deep tissue recovery w/ the powerful internal motor

Customize your treatment by choosing from the 3 intensity levels

Use the gun for 30 seconds on each muscle group to reduce soreness & recover faster

Enjoy up to 2 hours of professional-grade massage

Get ready to take vibration deep tissue-trigger point massage to a whole new level. Adding vibration percussive deep tissue massage with the Prosage Massage Gun to your workouts can reduce joint pain, muscle pain, increase circulation, break up knots, release trigger points, and improve recovery. Don’t let decreased mobility and nagging muscle/joint pain hold you back from getting your best workouts.