This Tool Provides Theralite Warm-Up & Deep Muscle Massage for the Ultimate Recovery and Pain Relief

Description

Professional athlete masseurs say that before treating a client, they spend at least 15 minutes on warming up the muscles. The Prosage Thermo massage gun brings you deep muscle release by combining percussion and Theralite heating to release tension and pain, activate muscles, and improve recovery. With up to 3,200 percussions per minute, Prosage Thermo penetrates deep into the muscles, helping soften stiff muscles, break down knots, target aches & soreness, speed up recovery, and improve the overall quality of your life. With 3 intensity levels and 5 unique massage heads, this massage device gives you the relief and relaxation that you want and need.



