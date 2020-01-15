Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Evertone™ Prosage Thermo: Percussion Massager with Warm-Up Technology

This Tool Provides Theralite Warm-Up & Deep Muscle Massage for the Ultimate Recovery and Pain Relief

by Evertone
Description

Professional athlete masseurs say that before treating a client, they spend at least 15 minutes on warming up the muscles. The Prosage Thermo massage gun brings you deep muscle release by combining percussion and Theralite heating to release tension and pain, activate muscles, and improve recovery. With up to 3,200 percussions per minute, Prosage Thermo penetrates deep into the muscles, helping soften stiff muscles, break down knots, target aches & soreness, speed up recovery, and improve the overall quality of your life. With 3 intensity levels and 5 unique massage heads, this massage device gives you the relief and relaxation that you want and need.

  • Activate muscles, increase blood flow & reduce muscle pain w/ Theralite heating
  • Combat post-workout lactic acid buildup, relieve sore muscles, improve range of motion & more w/ 3,200 percussions per minute
  • Be in charge of what you want & need w/ the 3 intensity levels: Gentle, Medium, or Intense
  • Alleviate different types of pressures all over your body w/ the 5 different massage heads

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Product dimensions: 2"H x 9.5"L x 5.5"W
  • Noise level: quiet to moderate
  • Attachments: 3 massage heads
  • Battery: 1 rechargeable battery 7.4v
  • Battery type: non-detachable
  • Battery life: 90 minutes charge/ 120 minutes use
  • Design: cordless with light
  • Charging time: 90 minutes
  • Storage: holding base
  • 3,200 percussions per minute
  • 3 intensity modes: gentle, medium, intensity
  • 5 different massage heads:
    1. Heat therapy
    2. Accupressure
    3. Accupressure fingers
    4. Deep massage ball head
    5. Cold therapy head

Includes

  • Evertone™ Prosage Thermo
  • 5x interchangeable heads
  • Charging base
  • Charging plug
  • Storage bag

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 22 - Jan 29

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.