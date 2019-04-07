Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Excel Data Analyst Certification School: Lifetime Subscription

Get Excel Savvy & Kickstart Your Data Career with Hands-on Projects + an Accredited Certification Upon Completion

by IACT
Description

Data is worth more than gold these days, and demand is skyrocketing for professionals who know how to handle it. If you want to join their ranks, you'll need to master Microsoft Excel, and this online bootcamp is your ticket. Unlike other eLearning courses that bog you down with dull voiceovers and boring videos, this course features real, hands-on projects to turn you into an Excel master; and you'll even have access to your own personal mentor to guide you along the way! Complete the bootcamp, and you'll emerge with an interview-ready portfolio and accredited certification to back up your know-how.

  • Access 60 models of content 24/7
  • Get lifetime access to videos, practice files, templates and project work
  • Complete the bootcamp in 12 to 48 weeks
  • Refine your skills w/ online assessments for each module
  • Enjoy 1 year of support from your own mentor
  • Use Excel to convey complex technical information simply
  • Explore data manipulation, analytics & problem-solving
  • Produce data visualizations & business intel reports
  • Learn how to analyse data & turn it into useful information
  • Validate your training w/ a CPD-certified diploma

Instructor

Declan McNally is another Excel Master with a high-degree of expertise in VBA, automation and programming. Eoin Lynch runs eLearnExcel's seminars and is an expert at using Excel to turn large data and spreadsheets into information. Matt Twomey is a specialist in business intelligence reporting, dashboards and data-led decision making. Fiona Hannon has been teaching eLearnExcel's students Excel for 20 years. When you listen to the online courses, that's Fiona.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this content: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • CPD-certified
  • IACT-certified
  • Note: This course currently covers Excel 2016 content, but a short course showing key differences in Excel 2019 is coming soon and will be given to customers who purchase this training.

Requirements

  • Internet required

What is CPD?

CPD is Continuing Professional Development. The CPD Certification Service is the independent body operating across all market sectors and in support of all professional institutions, bodies, and societies. Its certified CPD ‘quality mark’ is a recognized symbol of quality assured training. All these courses are CPD Certified and when you complete each course you obtain a number of certified CPD hours.

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
