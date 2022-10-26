Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Facebook Advertising: 2017 Facebook Ads Certification Course

Use Facebook's Ad Targeting Features, Install & Use the Tracking Pixel, Launch Campaigns, & More

by Eazl
Facebook ads are an amazing way to communicate with hyper-targeted groups of people, be it for selling products, recruiting, for public relations, promoting events, or any number of reasons. Learning to use the Facebook Ads suite for business will enable you to be better at online marketing and modern digital communications, thereby giving you a big boost to your resume.

  • Access 31 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Use step-by-step guides, Eazl's Facebook Product Feed template, & the Facebook Ads interactive simulation game to fortify your knowledge
  • Learn how to use Facebook Ads targeting
  • Install & use the Facebook Pixel
  • Launch & use each objective in the Facebook Ads platform
  • Deploy dynamic display remarketing campaigns
Eazl is a totally new approach to business education, offering practical business courses in HD that fuse animation, interviews, templates, and interactive exercises to achieve better outcomes for participants in the community. We deliver business tools based on research from institutions like MIT, Harvard, and Stanford in a beautiful format that is optimized for maximum learning and retention and our team responds to your questions to support your learning outcomes. Use Weekly Brain Boosts (Fridays at 10am PST) and our frequent live events to keep your business brain engaged. Learning is a lifelong journey, not a destination.

Eazl is led by Davis (Head of Product) and Ludell (Marketing Director) with contributions from Patton (animation), Agustín (analytics), and Deer (public relations).

Details & Requirements

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Compatibility

  • Internet required

