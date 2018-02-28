FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription

Description
In today's age of hackers and spies, it's absolutely essential to protect your browsing activity by using a VPN. FastestVPN offers a smart, easy-to-use service for all devices including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TV and your router. As the name implies, this high-powered VPN operates with 99.9% uptime and gives you access to more than 70 high-speed servers around the globe. Plus, with a NAT firewall, ad blocker, anti-malware software, and a strict no logging policy, FastestVPN is extremely committed to your online security.
- P2P optimized servers let you download & stream HD video w/ zero buffering and complete anonymity
- Utilizes military-grade 256-bit AES encryption on all of its 100+ servers
- Unlimited server switches and bandwidth
- NAT firewall provides an additional layer of protection
- Malware protection ensures the sites you visit are safe to access
- Ad blocker prevents unfavorable ads from popping up on your screen
- Internet kill switch protects your IP from being exposed if your connection drops
- No logging policy guarantees nobody will ever have your private information
- Bypass geo-restrictions & unlock any site you want
- Use on 5 different devices at once
Reviews
- TenBestVPNs: "FastestVPN is one of the most promising VPN services in the market."
System Requirements
- Windows
- Android
- Mac
- Router
- iOS
- Kodi
- PS4
- Xbox
- Roku
- Raspberry Pi
- Apple TV
- OpenELEC
- Kindle
Important Details
- Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
- Length of access: lifetime
- Restrictions: up to 5 simultaneous connections
- 100+ servers in 20+ countries
- Unlimited bandwidth
- 256-bit AES encryption
- Zero logging
- Ad blocker
- NAT firewall
- Anti-malware
- 24/7 technical support
- Unlimited server switches
- Internet kill switch
About the Developer
FastestVPN is a Cayman Island-based company that brings you a team of dedicated IT specialists who are truly committed to providing you a seamless blend of fast and secure network connection.