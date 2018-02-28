Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription

by FastestVPN
Description

In today's age of hackers and spies, it's absolutely essential to protect your browsing activity by using a VPN. FastestVPN offers a smart, easy-to-use service for all devices including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TV and your router. As the name implies, this high-powered VPN operates with 99.9% uptime and gives you access to more than 70 high-speed servers around the globe. Plus, with a NAT firewall, ad blocker, anti-malware software, and a strict no logging policy, FastestVPN is extremely committed to your online security.

  • P2P optimized servers let you download & stream HD video w/ zero buffering and complete anonymity
  • Utilizes military-grade 256-bit AES encryption on all of its 100+ servers
  • Unlimited server switches and bandwidth
  • NAT firewall provides an additional layer of protection
  • Malware protection ensures the sites you visit are safe to access
  • Ad blocker prevents unfavorable ads from popping up on your screen
  • Internet kill switch protects your IP from being exposed if your connection drops
  • No logging policy guarantees nobody will ever have your private information
  • Bypass geo-restrictions & unlock any site you want
  • Use on 5 different devices at once

Reviews

  • TenBestVPNs: "FastestVPN is one of the most promising VPN services in the market."

System Requirements

  • Windows
  • Android
  • Mac
  • Router
  • iOS
  • Kodi
  • PS4
  • Xbox
  • Roku
  • Raspberry Pi
  • Apple TV
  • OpenELEC
  • Kindle

Important Details

  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Restrictions: up to 5 simultaneous connections
  • 100+ servers in 20+ countries
  • Unlimited bandwidth
  • 256-bit AES encryption
  • Zero logging
  • Ad blocker
  • NAT firewall
  • Anti-malware
  • 24/7 technical support
  • Unlimited server switches
  • Internet kill switch

About the Developer

FastestVPN is a Cayman Island-based company that brings you a team of dedicated IT specialists who are truly committed to providing you a seamless blend of fast and secure network connection.

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption