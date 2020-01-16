Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Florists.com Valentine's Day Special: $20 for $40 Voucher

Deliver a Stunning Floral Arrangement Right to Your Loved One's Door This Valentine's Day

Description

You simply can't celebrate Valentine's Day without getting a beautiful bouquet of flowers for your significant other; but who wants to deal with going to the florist on February 14th? Florists.com eliminates the hassle by delivering gorgeous arrangements directly to your loved one's door. With this special deal, $20 gets you a $40 value to spend on a variety of flowers, plants, fruit bouquets and gift baskets and get them delivered to your special someone right on Valentine's Day!

  • Get a $40 value for only $20
  • Choose from a variety of flowers, plants, fruit bouquets & gift baskets
  • Arrangements are delivered directly to loved ones' doors
  • Add balloons or chocolates
  • Same-day delivery available

Important Details

  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • 100% smile guarantee
  • Please verify if an item can be delivered to your area prior to purchase. To do so, click here and select the desired item. Products with the notation: 'Shipped in a Box' are direct shipped and ship within the contiguous United States, while products with the notation: 'Delivered by a Local Florist' are Bloomnet florist fulfilled and are eligible to ship to the US, Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada, though exclusions may apply based on delivery area. For more information on which delivery areas are excluded, please contact helpdesk@florists.com.
  • Note: In order to receive delivery by 2/14/20, customers must order by 2/12/20 at 8 PM (EST). Promotional value expires March 31st, 2020

Terms

  • Amount paid never expires
  • Limit 1 per person, may buy 1 additional as gift
  • Limit 1 voucher per order at Florists.com
  • Service and shipping charges not included
  • Voucher cannot be combined or used with any other promotions or discounts offered by Florists.com, including ShopRunner and Deal of the Week, and are subject to these restrictions and limitations
  • Offer not applicable on service and shipping charges and taxes
  • Voucher good for discount on most products but not all (any products under $40 will be excluded as the minimum will be $40). Before the promotional value expiration date, minimum purchase equal to the full offer value required. After the promotional value expiration date, in the event the voucher is not redeemed, the voucher shall be reduced to the amount paid by customer
  • Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services
  • Offer is not eligible for Florists.com's promo codes or other discounts
  • All sales final
  • In the event of redemption for less than the amount paid, then customer shall be issued a gift certificate for the difference between the amount partially redeemed and the amount paid
  • Gift certificates are issued by Merchant's affiliate, Fresh Gift Cards, Inc.
  • Void where prohibited