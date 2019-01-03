Made for Adventure: Keep Your Liquids Hot or Cold in One Compartment & Pack Your Keys or Snacks in the Other

DescriptionWhen it comes to adventure, accessing the right fuel in an instant is essential. That's exactly the concept behind the FLPSDE Dual Chamber Water Bottle. Featuring an inner and outer chamber and a durable, stainless steel design, this bottle is crafted to house both your liquids and your essentials, whether that be keys or snack. The inner chamber can hold your favorite snacks, drinks or personal essentials, while the vacuum-insulated outer chamber can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours. The best part? The de-constructable design makes cleaning totally effortless.
Specs
Includes
Shipping
Terms