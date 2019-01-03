Made for Adventure: Keep Your Liquids Hot or Cold in One Compartment & Pack Your Keys or Snacks in the Other

Description

Patent-pending dual chamber design

Heavy-duty stainless steel construction to keep contents safe & tasting how they should

Vacuum insulated outer chamber keeps items cold or hot for hours

Removable inner chamber delivers access for simple & efficient cleaning

Innovative inner chamber keeps your essentials separate from the outer chamber

BPA free materials

Durable silicone band provides the perfect amount of grip

Wide mouth on each end for easy loading

Broad, low-profile caps for a sturdy foundation no matter which end is up

Extended lip that fits fingers for simple, upright carrying

When it comes to adventure, accessing the right fuel in an instant is essential. That's exactly the concept behind the FLPSDE Dual Chamber Water Bottle. Featuring an inner and outer chamber and a durable, stainless steel design, this bottle is crafted to house both your liquids and your essentials, whether that be keys or snack. The inner chamber can hold your favorite snacks, drinks or personal essentials, while the vacuum-insulated outer chamber can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours. The best part? The de-constructable design makes cleaning totally effortless.