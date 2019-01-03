Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

FLPSDE Dual-Chamber Water Bottle

Made for Adventure: Keep Your Liquids Hot or Cold in One Compartment & Pack Your Keys or Snacks in the Other

by FLPSDE

Description

When it comes to adventure, accessing the right fuel in an instant is essential. That's exactly the concept behind the FLPSDE Dual Chamber Water Bottle. Featuring an inner and outer chamber and a durable, stainless steel design, this bottle is crafted to house both your liquids and your essentials, whether that be keys or snack. The inner chamber can hold your favorite snacks, drinks or personal essentials, while the vacuum-insulated outer chamber can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours. The best part? The de-constructable design makes cleaning totally effortless.

  • Patent-pending dual chamber design
  • Heavy-duty stainless steel construction to keep contents safe & tasting how they should
  • Vacuum insulated outer chamber keeps items cold or hot for hours
  • Removable inner chamber delivers access for simple & efficient cleaning
  • Innovative inner chamber keeps your essentials separate from the outer chamber
  • BPA free materials
  • Durable silicone band provides the perfect amount of grip
  • Wide mouth on each end for easy loading
  • Broad, low-profile caps for a sturdy foundation no matter which end is up
  • Extended lip that fits fingers for simple, upright carrying

Specs

  • 20 oz outer/7 oz inner (27 oz total capacity)

Includes

  • FLPSDE Dual Chamber Water Bottle (Matte Black)

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 22 - Jan 25

Terms

