Bring the Power of CBD to Your Pup in the Form of a Fun Bone Treat

Passion flower: boosts levels of the feel-good chemical known as GABA, which can become depleted after ongoing stressful circumstances, like the mailman.

L-Tryptophan: an amino acid that can make pets extra anxious & overactive when low

Valerian: a type of herbal root that commonly used as a sleep aid but is also know for its anti-anxiety capabilities

Chamomile: used to soothe nerves & lull people to sleep, and it can help w/ insomnia, stomach, and digestive distress too

CBD isolate: an all-natural cannabinoid supplement made from hemp oil that's been refined down to pure CBD

Made with premium ingredients including chamomile, valerian root, passion flower, and naturally occurring full-spectrum CBD, FOMO Bones are designed to help with your pup's mood, sleep, pain, and digestion. Whether your furry friend gets separation anxiety or deals with inflammation, FOMO bones could be the all-natural answer. There's no THC in FOMO Bone's CBD, so your dog will never feel or act high, confused or disoriented while they get their zen on.