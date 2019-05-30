Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle

FOMO Bones CBD Dog Treats

Bring the Power of CBD to Your Pup in the Form of a Fun Bone Treat

by FOMO Bones
Description

Made with premium ingredients including chamomile, valerian root, passion flower, and naturally occurring full-spectrum CBD, FOMO Bones are designed to help with your pup's mood, sleep, pain, and digestion. Whether your furry friend gets separation anxiety or deals with inflammation, FOMO bones could be the all-natural answer. There's no THC in FOMO Bone's CBD, so your dog will never feel or act high, confused or disoriented while they get their zen on.

  • Passion flower: boosts levels of the feel-good chemical known as GABA, which can become depleted after ongoing stressful circumstances, like the mailman.
  • L-Tryptophan: an amino acid that can make pets extra anxious & overactive when low
  • Valerian: a type of herbal root that commonly used as a sleep aid but is also know for its anti-anxiety capabilities
  • Chamomile: used to soothe nerves & lull people to sleep, and it can help w/ insomnia, stomach, and digestive distress too
  • CBD isolate: an all-natural cannabinoid supplement made from hemp oil that's been refined down to pure CBD

Specs

  • 20 treats per bag
  • 5 mg CBD per bone
  • Made in an FDA-registered facility
  • GMO-free and pesticide-free
  • Ingredients: Passion Flower, L-Tryptophan, Valerian Root, Chamomile, CBD Isolate, Rice Bran
  • Other ingredients: Rice Bran, Cane Molasses, Tapioca Starch, Purified Water, CheesePowder, Soy Lecithin, Safflower Oil, Glycerin, Natural Beef Protein, Bacon Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols, Sorbic Acid, Ascorbic Acid
  • Hemp stalk derived?: yes
  • Hemp extraction source: CO2
  • Side effects: none
  • Recommended daily dosage: 1-2 bones
  • Expiration date: May 2021
  • Directions: Feed it as a treat. Small dogs 10-15 pounds can have one bone a day. Bigger dogs 20+ pounds can have two bones a day. (If your dog is smaller than 10 pounds they can still use the treats. Try breaking a bone in half, and giving just one half a day.)
  • Note: If your dog has any health conditions or is on any medication please consult with your doctor first. This treat is for dogs only.
  • Note: CBD works instantly. But it takes more than one or two treats to really see continuing results. Typically it takes 5-7 days for it to build up in your pup's system and be effective.

Includes

  • FOMO Bones CBD Dog Treats
  • Informational packet
Customers must be 18+ to purchase. Hemp derived. Non-psychoactive. Does not contain THC. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program. It's the buyer's responsibility to obey by all applicable local, state, and federal laws.

