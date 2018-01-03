Build Your Own Drone or RC Car for a Fraction of the Pre-Assembled Price

Includes 2.4GHz transmitter for long-range flight control

6-axis gyro, 360º stunt flips, & auto-stabilization make flying fun for any level of flyer

Crash-resistant ABS plastic lets you get back on the road or in the air faster after crashing

Digital proportional control allows for incredibly precise flight through tight spaces

Compatible w/ all major building blocks

Why spend hundreds on a drone or RC car when you can construct your own flying or driving machine for a fraction of the price? Great for STEM development and fun for all ages, this kit teaches aerodynamics, weight distribution, and many other physics subjects all through an easy to build, fun to play with machine.