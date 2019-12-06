Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Kitchen > Kitchen Appliances

FrankOne™ Cold Brew & Coffee Maker

Enjoy Ice Cold or Piping Hot Coffee in an Instant with This One-Touch Specialty Coffee Brewer

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$120
by Frank De Paula
free shipping
Add to Cart
Delivers by 12/24!
Add to Cart ($120)
Add 1 Year Warranty - $21.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $28.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Use coupon code FRANKONESAVE at checkout to get the Cold Brew and Coffee Maker for $108

No more waiting! Frank de Paula brings you FrankOne Cold Brew & Coffee Maker—the expert's choice for making cold brew in 4 minutes and hot coffee in 30 seconds. Using patent-pending VacTec™ coffee brewing technology, FrankOne accelerates the extraction time to deliver an intense glass of cold brew in 4 minutes. Better than your average brewer, it creates a full-bodied, characteristically sweet, and clean cup of hot coffee in just 30 seconds. Complex in flavor yet simple to use, it's the first one-touch specialty coffee brewer. Just add ground coffee, water, and press the button to brew your cup.

  • Delivers an intense glass of cold brew in 4 minutes w/ VacTec™ brewing technology
  • Brews the gold cup standard in just 30 seconds
  • First one-touch specialty coffee brewer
  • Charges via USB from a computer or wall charger
Featured in Gea Patrol, TechCrunch, Uncrate, and Design Milk

Specs

  • Color: black, clear
  • Materials: glass, FDA-approved plastic, 316L stainless steel
  • Product dimensions: 4.7"W x 4.7"D x 7.5"H
  • Patent-pending VacTec™ coffee brewing technology
  • Up to 14oz coffee serving size
  • Long lasting USB rechargeable battery
  • Handblown glass serving carafe
  • Reusable metal mesh filter
  • Manufacturer's 12-month warranty

Includes

  • FrankOne™ Cold Brew & Coffee Maker
  • FrankOne Cover
  • Borosilicate Glass Carafe
  • Reusable Metal Mesh Filter
  • USB Charging Cable
  • Coffee Measuring Spoon
  • Silicone Coaster
  • Stirring Stick

Shipping

  • free shipping
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 16 - Dec 23

Terms

  • All sales final.