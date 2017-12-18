Organize Your Workflow So Your Creative Flow Won't Be Stunted

Keep everything you need for work in one user-friendly interface

Set up a quick dashboard w/ instant access to open files, view folder trees, execute command lines, access apps & websites, & more

Control complex work w/ unlimited workflows or sub-projects

Stop worrying about remembering each task thanks to the To-Do List

Whether you're a developer, blogger, graphic designer, or anything in between, chances are a lot of your workday is spent flipping between tabs and digging through folders to find specific things you need for a project. It's high time you get organized. Freeter Pro is the personal productivity app that lets you gather everything you need in one easy-to-use interface. Quickly and directly access analytics, open Task Manager, fire off a line of code—whatever your project needs, Freeter makes it easy to find it and implement it.