Freeter Pro

Organize Your Workflow So Your Creative Flow Won't Be Stunted

by Freeter
Whether you're a developer, blogger, graphic designer, or anything in between, chances are a lot of your workday is spent flipping between tabs and digging through folders to find specific things you need for a project. It's high time you get organized. Freeter Pro is the personal productivity app that lets you gather everything you need in one easy-to-use interface. Quickly and directly access analytics, open Task Manager, fire off a line of code—whatever your project needs, Freeter makes it easy to find it and implement it.

'Are you looking for the ultimate personal productivity app? Just use Freeter.' Engadget

  • Keep everything you need for work in one user-friendly interface
  • Set up a quick dashboard w/ instant access to open files, view folder trees, execute command lines, access apps & websites, & more
  • Control complex work w/ unlimited workflows or sub-projects
  • Stop worrying about remembering each task thanks to the To-Do List

Details & Requirements

  • Version 1.2.1
  • Unlimited projects and dashboards
  • All 1.x updates included

Compatibility

  • Windows 10, 8, 7
  • Mac OS X 10.8 or later
  • Linux

