FRESHeBUDS Air Bluetooth 4.1 Earbuds

Infuse Your Workouts or Work Days with Wireless HD Audio

by FRESHeTECH
Music is better without the wires, and it's best through a crystal clear, Bluetooth 4.1 wireless connection. The FRESHeBUDS Air headphones build upon the power and convenience of the best-selling FRESHeBUDS to deliver incredible sound in a lightweight, weather- and sweat-proof package that is ideal for listening on a jog, on the bus, waiting for an appointment - anything. You can even answer calls and change songs without ever touching your phone.

  • Bluetooth 4.1 capability delivers clear, HD audio wirelessly
  • 6 hours of battery life lets you listen almost all day
  • 30-foot range lets you answer your phone or change songs w/ your phone well out of reach
  • Magnetic attraction makes it easy to keep track of your headphones whenever you're not using them

Details & Requirements

  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Battery life: 6 hours
  • Range: 30'
  • Weather- and sweat-proof

Includes

  • FRESHeBUDS Air Bluetooth 4.1 Earbuds
  • Micro USB charging cable

