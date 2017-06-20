Hack Your Mind with 50 Hours of Training: Get Rid of Phobias, Improve Your Body Language & More

Want to conquer your fears? Become more influential? Change bad habits? Master neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), a methodology designed to help you shape your personal psychology and achieve self-actualization. By course's end, you'll have learned techniques to improve your life, and earned the diploma to prove your NLP mastery.
Winner of the 2015 APCTC (Association of Professional Coaches, Trainers, and Consultants) Award!
- Take your NLP expertise to the next level w/ 50 hours of content
- Quickly eradicate a phobia, whether mild or severe
- Improve your understanding of body language
- Understand how & why you should change the way you think
- Master goal achievement strategies used by successful individuals
- Take an online exam to earn a personalized NLP diploma certification
e-Careers is an institution of passionate and talented educationists who support over 300,000 students all over the world. The institution consists of over 180 individuals all specializing in their own aspects of combining education with technology.
For more details on the course and instructor, click here
.