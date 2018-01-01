This in-depth package of 5 courses explains the ins-and-outs of accounting as it pertains to financial analysis. Dive into financial modeling, valuation, company analysis, and more to fully grasp the fundamentals required for a career in finance.
5 courses w/ 8+ hours of content
Understand the components of each major financial statement
Explore financial ratios: liquidity, asset management, debt management & more
Analyze, compare & contrast financial statements of various companies
Study the major components of a 10K filing
Master general finance terminology
Calculate returns & measure risk
Understand company financial summaries & trading analysis
For more detail on Wall Street Training, click here.
Wall Street Training (WST) is a provider of training services, specializing in investment banking and mergers acquisitions; equity and fixed-income research; asset and investment management; credit analysis; private equity and high-yield LBO modeling, and Chartered Financial Analyst examination preparation to institutional and individual customers worldwide.
Details & Requirements
Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
Access options: web streaming
Certification of completion not included
Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
Experience level required: beginner
Compatibility
Windows: 98 and up (Windows 7 or 8 recommended)
Mac: OS 9 and up (OS X recommended)
Broadband Internet w/ <0.750 Mbps bandwidth
Compatible w/ most modern JavaScript-enabled browsers
Screen Resolution: 1024 x 768 (1280 x 1024 or higher resolution with dual screens strongly recommended)
Master basic financial modeling and valuation techniques, all while utilizing Excel's many useful functions. This set of 3 courses introduces model building best practices and teaches you to analyze a company's value and stock with real hands-on examples.
Learn how corporations are valued
Discover how to utilize major analytical tools
Create a 5-year income statement projection model
Study corporate valuation methodologies & corporate finance
Practice basic financial modeling
Explore basic valuation techniques
Leverage all of Excel's functionality to manipulate data efficiently with this 3 hour Excel intensive. This course covers the relevant formulas and tools you will need to work faster and better.
Over 3 hours of content
Mathematical functions: SUM, MAX, AVERAGE, MEDIAN, MIN
Financial functions: PV, FV, RATE, NPV, IRR
Logic functions: IF, nested IF, CHOOSE, AND, OR
Date functions: MONTH, DAY, YEAR, WEEKDAY, EO MONTH
Time functions: HOUR, MINUTE, SECOND, TODAY, NOW
Formatting: fills, copy formulas, paste special
