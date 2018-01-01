Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Basic & Fundamental Concepts: Accounting & Beginner Finance Course Package
Core Fundamental Concepts: Financial Modeling & Valuation Course Package
Excel Fundamentals for the Finance Professional Course
Basic & Fundamental Concepts: Accounting & Beginner Finance Course Package

By Wall St. Training | in Online Courses

This in-depth package of 5 courses explains the ins-and-outs of accounting as it pertains to financial analysis. Dive into financial modeling, valuation, company analysis, and more to fully grasp the fundamentals required for a career in finance.
  • 5 courses w/ 8+ hours of content
  • Understand the components of each major financial statement
  • Explore financial ratios: liquidity, asset management, debt management & more
  • Analyze, compare & contrast financial statements of various companies
  • Study the major components of a 10K filing
  • Master general finance terminology
  • Calculate returns & measure risk
  • Understand company financial summaries & trading analysis
Wall Street Training (WST) is a provider of training services, specializing in investment banking and mergers acquisitions; equity and fixed-income research; asset and investment management; credit analysis; private equity and high-yield LBO modeling, and Chartered Financial Analyst examination preparation to institutional and individual customers worldwide.

Course Outline

  • Accounting & Financial Statements Integration
  • How to Analyze a 10K
  • Finance 101 – Introduction to Finance
  • Company Profiles
  • Company Overview

Access
Lifetime
Content
7 hours
Lessons
3

Core Fundamental Concepts: Financial Modeling & Valuation Course Package

By Wall St. Training | in Online Courses

Master basic financial modeling and valuation techniques, all while utilizing Excel's many useful functions. This set of 3 courses introduces model building best practices and teaches you to analyze a company's value and stock with real hands-on examples.
  • Learn how corporations are valued
  • Discover how to utilize major analytical tools
  • Create a 5-year income statement projection model
  • Study corporate valuation methodologies & corporate finance
  • Practice basic financial modeling
  • Explore basic valuation techniques
Course Outline

  • Corporate Valuation Methodologies & Corporate Finance
  • Basic Financial Modeling + DCF Modeling
  • Basic Valuation Techniques

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours

Excel Fundamentals for the Finance Professional Course

By Wall St. Training | in Online Courses

Leverage all of Excel's functionality to manipulate data efficiently with this 3 hour Excel intensive. This course covers the relevant formulas and tools you will need to work faster and better.
  • Over 3 hours of content
  • Mathematical functions: SUM, MAX, AVERAGE, MEDIAN, MIN
  • Financial functions: PV, FV, RATE, NPV, IRR
  • Logic functions: IF, nested IF, CHOOSE, AND, OR
  • Date functions: MONTH, DAY, YEAR, WEEKDAY, EO MONTH
  • Time functions: HOUR, MINUTE, SECOND, TODAY, NOW
  • Formatting: fills, copy formulas, paste special
