Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Sound > Speakers

G-DROP Adventure Ready Submersible Bluetooth Speaker

This Budget Speaker Is Supremely Durable & Has an IPX7 Waterproof Rating

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$35 $50.00 30% off
by G-Project
coming soon
coming soon
Ending In:
add to waitlist
No matter where you want to enjoy your music - be it the pool, beach, trail, or living room - the G-DROP is built to pack an aural punch wherever you are. With an IPX7 waterproof rating and ultra-durable construction, you can float it in a pool, rest it in the snow, or set it up by your campfire easily. Delivering sound through a 2.5" speaker driver, passive bass radiator, and MAXX Audio™, you'll be able to bring the party with you anywhere.

'Once again, G-Project simply blows my mind with what it offers per dollar - it's simply uncontested in this market,' Android Police
Named a Top 10 Best Outdoor & Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker by Heavy

  • Play & skip tracks wirelessly w/ buttons right on the speaker
  • Microphone lets you take calls wirelessly so your phone is kept out of harm's way
  • Fully submersible for up to 30 minutes under up to 3' of water
  • Built-in metal loop lets you hang it from a tree branch, backpack, or roof rack
  • Line-in to connect any device w/ a headphone jack w/ an audio cable
  • Easily chargeable w/ a standard USB port or phone charger

Details & Requirements

  • Driver: 2.5"
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3.5mm aux
  • Dimensions: 4.61" x 2.76" x 4.61"
  • Waterproof rating: IPX7
  • Battery life: 6 hours
  • Operating temperature: -14ºF - 122ºF

Compatibility

  • All Bluetooth-enabled devices

    • Includes

    • G-DROP Adventure Ready Submersible Bluetooth Speaker

    Terms

    All sales final.
  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Apr 20 - Apr 23