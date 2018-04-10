This Budget Speaker Is Supremely Durable & Has an IPX7 Waterproof Rating

No matter where you want to enjoy your music - be it the pool, beach, trail, or living room - the G-DROP is built to pack an aural punch wherever you are. With an IPX7 waterproof rating and ultra-durable construction, you can float it in a pool, rest it in the snow, or set it up by your campfire easily. Delivering sound through a 2.5" speaker driver, passive bass radiator, and MAXX Audio™, you'll be able to bring the party with you anywhere.
'Once again, G-Project simply blows my mind with what it offers per dollar - it's simply uncontested in this market,' Android Police
Named a Top 10 Best Outdoor & Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker by Heavy
- Play & skip tracks wirelessly w/ buttons right on the speaker
- Microphone lets you take calls wirelessly so your phone is kept out of harm's way
- Fully submersible for up to 30 minutes under up to 3' of water
- Built-in metal loop lets you hang it from a tree branch, backpack, or roof rack
- Line-in to connect any device w/ a headphone jack w/ an audio cable
- Easily chargeable w/ a standard USB port or phone charger