This Budget Speaker Is Supremely Durable & Has an IPX7 Waterproof Rating

Play & skip tracks wirelessly w/ buttons right on the speaker

Microphone lets you take calls wirelessly so your phone is kept out of harm's way

Fully submersible for up to 30 minutes under up to 3' of water

Built-in metal loop lets you hang it from a tree branch, backpack, or roof rack

Line-in to connect any device w/ a headphone jack w/ an audio cable

Easily chargeable w/ a standard USB port or phone charger

No matter where you want to enjoy your music - be it the pool, beach, trail, or living room - the G-DROP is built to pack an aural punch wherever you are. With an IPX7 waterproof rating and ultra-durable construction, you can float it in a pool, rest it in the snow, or set it up by your campfire easily. Delivering sound through a 2.5" speaker driver, passive bass radiator, and MAXX Audio™, you'll be able to bring the party with you anywhere.