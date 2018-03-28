Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apps + Software > Design > 3D + Animation

School of Game Design: Lifetime Membership

Turn Your Love of Gaming Into a Career with This Extensive Training Library

by School Of Game Design
School of Game Design
(363)
lifetime
lifetime
120 Hours
120 Hours
3,626
3,626

Description

Love gaming? Want to build your own games? The School of Game Design is the place to start. With courses for developers of all skill levels led by expert instructors, The School of Game Design helps you learn game development and design at your own pace, giving you access to an enormous library of step-by-step training videos. From the absolute basics to performing advanced techniques with Unity3D, and much more, lifetime access to The School of Game Design will ensure you'll always be up to speed on the newest advancements in the industry.

  • Access over 120 hours of easy to follow, step-by-step video training w/ access to all additional or updated training
  • Receive support from instructors & professionals w/ over 16 years of game industry experience
  • Enjoy unlimited access to thousands of dollars in royalty-free game art & textures
  • Learn how to make advanced 2D & 3D games that you can publish anywhere
  • Master computer modeling & animation techniques
  • Develop both coding & digital artistry skills

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels
  • Updates included
  • School of Game Design is not affiliated with the software they teach (please see FAQ for more information)
  • For more details on this course and instructor, click here.

Requirements

  • 4GB RAM
  • Mac OS X 10.9 or later
  • Windows 10, 8.1

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
