GAMECASE: 416-in-1 Gaming Console + Power Bank

Relive 416+ Classic Arcade Games while Charging Your Phone with This 2-in-1 Gaming Device & Power Bank

$29.99 $299.00 89% off
by Atelier Delfina

Description

Miss playing the classics? Get nostalgic and play your beloved arcade games with this 416-in-1 Retro Gaming Device. With a full HD 2.8" Color Display Screen, you can now play your classic games in greater detail. Among these 416 games are Super Contra, Super Mario Bros, Tetris, Pacman, F1 Race, and a lot more! This gaming device comes with a fully rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 hours of continuous playing time. It also features a built-in speaker system, responsive raised control buttons, and silicone protective bumpers. A lot of perks? There's more! This device doubles as a power bank so you can play your childhood faves while charging your phone.

  • Choose from over 416 retro arcade video games
  • Play in great detail w/ the full HD 2.8" Color Display Screen
  • Enjoy up to 5 hours of continuous play w/ its fully rechargeable battery
  • Recharge your phone while playing w/ the 8,000mAh mobile power supply
  • Keep your gadget from damage w/ the shock-proof & dust-resistant silicone protective bumpers
Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: ABS plastic
  • Product dimensions: 5.74" x 3.03" x 0.7"
  • Full HD 2.8" Color Display Screen
  • 416+ retro arcade video games
  • Portable & lightweight
  • Fully rechargeable battery
  • 20+ hours of gaming on a single charge
  • 2 USB charging ports
  • 8,000mAh mobile power supply
  • Built-in speaker system
  • Responsive control buttons
  • Silicone protective bumpers
  • Shock-proof & dust-resistant
  • Manufacturer's 30-day warranty

Games Included:

  1. Super Contra
  2. Super Mario Bros
  3. Tetris
  4. Boom Man
  5. Balloon Fight
  6. Donkey Kong
  7. Excitebike
  8. Galaga
  9. Spartan x
  10. Arkanoid
  11. Five Chess
  12. Mahjang
  13. Ice Climber
  14. Pacman
  15. Superstar
  16. Tennis
  17. Circus
  18. Pooyan
  19. Battle City
  20. F1 Race
  21. PinBall
  22. Soccer
  23. Lone Runner
  24. Nuts Milk
  25. Olympic
  26. 1942
  27. Macross
  28. Starforce
  29. Road Fighter
  30. Badmiton
  31. Sky Destroyer
  32. Bomb Jack
  33. Chinesechess
  34. Urban Champion
  35. Mappy
  36. Penguin Kun Wars

Includes

  • GAMECASE: 416-in-1 Gaming Console + Power Bank (Black)
  • MicroUSB charging cable

Shipping

