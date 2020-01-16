Relive 416+ Classic Arcade Games while Charging Your Phone with This 2-in-1 Gaming Device & Power Bank

Description

Miss playing the classics? Get nostalgic and play your beloved arcade games with this 416-in-1 Retro Gaming Device. With a full HD 2.8" Color Display Screen, you can now play your classic games in greater detail. Among these 416 games are Super Contra, Super Mario Bros, Tetris, Pacman, F1 Race, and a lot more! This gaming device comes with a fully rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 hours of continuous playing time. It also features a built-in speaker system, responsive raised control buttons, and silicone protective bumpers. A lot of perks? There's more! This device doubles as a power bank so you can play your childhood faves while charging your phone.



