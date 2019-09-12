Play Thousands of Classic Games or Create Your Own with This DIY Modular Portable Game Console

Description

Play your classic games from PICO 8, LOVE2D, PyGame, Phaser.io, Libretro & many other game engines smoothly

Create new games using the powerful computing platform ClockworkPi

Play w/ full control using the ATmega168P MPU@20MIPS programmable keypad

Use GameShell as a mini-computer by connecting it via mini-HDMI to your TV

The GameShell Kit is the world's first modular, portable gaming console with a GNU/LINUX embedded operating system. Allowing users to play thousands of retro games from Atari, GB, GBA, NES, MAME, MD, PS1, and various other historic consoles. Each GameShell device comes with pre-installed the Cave Story, Freedom and indie games. GameShell supports programming languages like preset C, Python, Lua, and LISP, allowing you to modify games and even create new ones as you wish. You can also use GameShell as a mini-computer by connecting it via mini HDMI to your TV.

