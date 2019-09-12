Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

GameShell Kit: Open Source Portable Game Console (Yellow)

Play Thousands of Classic Games or Create Your Own with This DIY Modular Portable Game Console

by Clockwork

The GameShell Kit is the world's first modular, portable gaming console with a GNU/LINUX embedded operating system. Allowing users to play thousands of retro games from Atari, GB, GBA, NES, MAME, MD, PS1, and various other historic consoles. Each GameShell device comes with pre-installed the Cave Story, Freedom and indie games. GameShell supports programming languages like preset C, Python, Lua, and LISP, allowing you to modify games and even create new ones as you wish. You can also use GameShell as a mini-computer by connecting it via mini HDMI to your TV.

  • Play your classic games from PICO 8, LOVE2D, PyGame, Phaser.io, Libretro & many other game engines smoothly
  • Create new games using the powerful computing platform ClockworkPi
  • Play w/ full control using the ATmega168P MPU@20MIPS programmable keypad
  • Use GameShell as a mini-computer by connecting it via mini-HDMI to your TV

  • Color: yellow
  • Materials: PCBA/PS/ABS/Lithium battery/silica gel/cable
  • Product dimensions: 0.9"H x 5.3"L x 3.3"W
  • Quad-core Cortex-A7 CPU
  • WI-FI & Bluetooth on-board
  • ATmega168p programmable keypad
  • Linux Kernel 4.1x supported
  • 1GB DDR3 memory
  • 16GB MicroSD with clockworkpi OS
  • Micro HDMI output
  • 1200 mAh rechargeable battery

  • Yellow front shell
  • Original back shell
  • LEGO compatible back shell
  • Module shell set
  • Lightkey set
  • 1200mAh battery
  • All of the PCB boards
  • All of the cables (USB not included)

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Sep 19 - Sep 26

  • Manufacturer's 1 year warranty included