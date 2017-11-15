GateKeeper Is a Wireless, Smart PC Key Straight Out of Spy Movies

Real-time authentication means the software responds instantly to your movements

Adjustable range lets you change the unlock moment from inches away to up to 30 feet away

Modern 2-factor authentication provides higher threat mitigation security than automatic unlocking

Uses a PIN or a 50 or 100 character password to get additional authentication requirements

We're living in an exciting new age of technology, but it's also a dangerous one, especially when it comes to device security. That password on your open screen doesn't quite cut it. GateKeeper is a powerful Bluetooth wireless key that intelligently adapts to your daily routine to log you in when you walk up, and out when you walk away. It's complete PC privacy and security, without any inconvenience. It's extremely easy to use: when the Key is in range, the GateKeeper software logs you in automatically. Your credentials are encrypted with military-grade AES256 encryption and stored on the computer so no private information is stored on the key and nobody can crack your code.