Play your Switch with Your Original Wired Controllers Like Gamecube, NES, SNES, SFC Classic Edition & Wii Classic

Connects your original wired Gamecube controller to Switch just like a Wiimote

Supports Switch & X-input w/ WIndows

Press & hold L+R+A+B+START to swap button mapping option between GameCube and Switch Pro

20 to 33ft Bluetooth range

8BitDo is a premier video game hardware company with a special focus on retro-themed game controllers. Inspired by the original Game Boy Pocket, 8BitDo brings you the Gbros. Wireless Adapter for Nintendo Switch. Compatible with wired GameCube and classic edition controllers, you can enjoy your favorite game like the good old days but through your modern-day device! Simply connect via Bluetooth and play within 20 to 33 ft (6 to 10m) distance. Go retro in the digital world with 8BitDo.