Gbros. Wireless Adapter for Nintendo Switch

Play your Switch with Your Original Wired Controllers Like Gamecube, NES, SNES, SFC Classic Edition & Wii Classic

$14.99 $19.99 25% off
by 8Bitdo
Description

8BitDo is a premier video game hardware company with a special focus on retro-themed game controllers. Inspired by the original Game Boy Pocket, 8BitDo brings you the Gbros. Wireless Adapter for Nintendo Switch. Compatible with wired GameCube and classic edition controllers, you can enjoy your favorite game like the good old days but through your modern-day device! Simply connect via Bluetooth and play within 20 to 33 ft (6 to 10m) distance. Go retro in the digital world with 8BitDo.

  • Connects your original wired Gamecube controller to Switch just like a Wiimote
  • Supports Switch & X-input w/ WIndows
  • Press & hold L+R+A+B+START to swap button mapping option between GameCube and Switch Pro
  • 20 to 33ft Bluetooth range

Specs

  • Color: purple
  • Materials: ABS
  • Product dimensions: 1.1"H x 1.4"L x 3.9"W
  • Weight: 1.34 oz
  • Connection port: Wii Classic controller port, original GameCube controller port
  • Distance: 20-33ft (6-10m)
  • Connectivity: USB, Bluetooth
  • Power: AA battery
  • Special features
    • Switch: HOME button & Screenshot button are available
    • Windows: Turbo functionality is available
    • Lag-free
  • Manufacturer's 12-month warranty

Compatibility

  • System: Switch, Windows
  • Controller: GameCube, NES Classic, SNES Classic, Wii Classic

Includes

  • Gbros. Wireless Adapter for Nintendo Switch
  • Cable band
  • USB cable
  • Instruction manual

