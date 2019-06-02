Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Everyday Carry > Multi-tool

Geekey Multi-Tool

This Incredible Multi-Tool Features Multiple Wrenches, Driver Tips, & Even a Pipe

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$22.99 $55.95 58% off
by Carve Design
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($22.99)
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Geekey is an innovative, compact multi-tool like nothing seen before. It’s truly a work of art with engineering that combines everyday common tools into one sleek little punch that delivers endless capability. Geekey features many common tools that have been used for decades and proven essential for everyday fixes, plus you can smoke with it!

  • Compact, lightweight, & durable
  • Scoring tip for box cutting, knot splitting, scraping, & more
  • Enclosed serrated edge
  • Standard open bike spoke wrench
  • Metric & imperial sized closed wrench
  • Standard 1/4" open wrench
  • Multi-fit screwdriver
  • 1/4" hex pocket bit driver
  • Protractor, 1" ruler, & 3cm ruler
  • Wire bender
  • Can opener, file, wire stripper
  • Smoking pipe w/ 7/16" bowl, bottle opener, & lanyard hole for easy attachment and EDC

Specs

  • Made by metal injection molding 420 stainless steel + heat treating to H900
  • Bike spoke wrench: 3.2/3.3mm
  • Closed wrench fits: 1/8", 3/16", 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", + 7/16" hex sizes on one side; M8 (13mm), M6 (10mm), M5 (8mm), M4 (7mm), M3.5 (6mm), + M2 (4mm) hex sizes on the other
  • Screwdriver fits: #2/3 Slotted, #2 Square Drive, #2/3 Phillips, + #2/3 Combinations (Phillips/Slotted Or Phillips/Square)
  • Compatible with Pan Head, High-Profile Fillister Head, Flat Head, Binding Head, Oval Head, Hex Head, Round Head, Low-Profile Button Head, + Large Diameter Truss Head
  • Dishwasher safe
  • TSA-compliant

Includes

  • Geekey Multi-Tool fastened to cardstock package

Shipping

  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Jun 15 - Jun 18
  • Expected International Delivery: Jun 15 - Jun 18

Terms

  • All sales final.