This Incredible Multi-Tool Features Multiple Wrenches, Driver Tips, & Even a Pipe

Description
Geekey is an innovative, compact multi-tool like nothing seen before. It’s truly a work of art with engineering that combines everyday common tools into one sleek little punch that delivers endless capability. Geekey features many common tools that have been used for decades and proven essential for everyday fixes, plus you can smoke with it!
- Compact, lightweight, & durable
- Scoring tip for box cutting, knot splitting, scraping, & more
- Enclosed serrated edge
- Standard open bike spoke wrench
- Metric & imperial sized closed wrench
- Standard 1/4" open wrench
- Multi-fit screwdriver
- 1/4" hex pocket bit driver
- Protractor, 1" ruler, & 3cm ruler
- Wire bender
- Can opener, file, wire stripper
- Smoking pipe w/ 7/16" bowl, bottle opener, & lanyard hole for easy attachment and EDC