This Incredible Multi-Tool Features Multiple Wrenches, Driver Tips, & Even a Pipe

Description

Compact, lightweight, & durable

Scoring tip for box cutting, knot splitting, scraping, & more

Enclosed serrated edge

Standard open bike spoke wrench

Metric & imperial sized closed wrench

Standard 1/4" open wrench

Multi-fit screwdriver

1/4" hex pocket bit driver

Protractor, 1" ruler, & 3cm ruler

Wire bender

Can opener, file, wire stripper

Smoking pipe w/ 7/16" bowl, bottle opener, & lanyard hole for easy attachment and EDC

Geekey is an innovative, compact multi-tool like nothing seen before. It’s truly a work of art with engineering that combines everyday common tools into one sleek little punch that delivers endless capability. Geekey features many common tools that have been used for decades and proven essential for everyday fixes, plus you can smoke with it!