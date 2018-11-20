Bring More on Your Next Trip with This Impressively Durable, Award-Winning Pack

DescriptionDurable, lightweight, and designed to maximize your packing options, it's no mystery how the Genius Pack got its name. The G4 is the fourth-generation model of this award-winning carry-on and comes with loads of new features to make your travels easier. Designed with a new luxurious polyurethane coated fabric, the G4 looks sharp and shrugs off the kind of wear and tear that would undo lesser bags. Patented Laundry Compression Technology® compresses your clothes by up to 50 percent, and the bag expands for up to 25 percent more space.
Specs
Features
Includes
Shipping
Terms