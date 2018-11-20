Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Genius Pack G4 Carry-On Spinner Case

Bring More on Your Next Trip with This Impressively Durable, Award-Winning Pack

Description

Durable, lightweight, and designed to maximize your packing options, it's no mystery how the Genius Pack got its name. The G4 is the fourth-generation model of this award-winning carry-on and comes with loads of new features to make your travels easier. Designed with a new luxurious polyurethane coated fabric, the G4 looks sharp and shrugs off the kind of wear and tear that would undo lesser bags. Patented Laundry Compression Technology® compresses your clothes by up to 50 percent, and the bag expands for up to 25 percent more space.

Awarded Best Carry On Bag by Travel & Leisure and Fodor’s Travel!

  • Keep your dirty clothes separate from your clean ones w/ Patented Laundry Compression Technology®
  • Free up extra space w/ the integrated air valve
  • Store your chargers, socks & undergarments in designated compartments
  • Ensure your essentials are packed w/ the integrated checklist
  • Easily wrap your jacket around the bag for easy transport
  • Get up to 25% more space w/ the expandable zipper
  • Seamlessly attach your personal bag w/ the included strap

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Dimensions: 22" x 14" x 9" (including wheels and handles)
  • 360-degree frame-injected spinner wheels
  • More than 17 features built in
  • High strength polyurethane coated nylon
  • Durable honeycomb frame
  • 100% aluminum telescoping handle with 2 lock positions
  • Memory foam-filled top and side handles
  • Easy-grab bottom handle
  • Abrasion resistant, water resistant, and UV resistant
  • Maximum internal capacity for carry on: 44 L
  • Weight: 7.8 lbs

Features

  • Patented Laundry Compression Technology® keeps dirty clothes separate from clean
  • Integrated air-valve expels air to condense clothing and free up space
  • Removable laundry bag
  • Designated compartments for socks, chargers, and undergarments
  • Exterior pockets for water bottle, magazines, and passport
  • Integrates with the GP Portable Charger (charger is fully removable and sold separately)
  • Integrates with the GP Micro Umbrella (sold separately)
  • Permanently embedded checklist
  • Jacket wrap technology
  • Expandable: Zip to add 25% more packing space
  • Includes add-a-bag strap to attach handbag or personal bag
  • Retractable ID Card
  • Maximum carry-on allowance: approved for all major airlines

Includes

  • Carry-on (black)
  • Laundry compartment
  • Add-a-Bag strap

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 26 - Dec 29

Terms

