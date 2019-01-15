Burn Calories & Trim Down with These Ultra-Durable, Weighted Jump Ropes

Description

Give yourself a fun & effective full-body workout w/ weighted jump ropes

Use on any surface without worrying about your ropes breaking

Access fun workouts & challenges via the free custom training app

Easily switch out ropes via the patented fast-clip connection system

Reach your fitness goals with Crossrope's Get Lean jump ropes! Designed to help you burn calories and trim down, the Get Lean set features interchangeable, beginner-friendly light and heavy ropes that give you a fun, unique, and challenging workout every time. Each rope is made with a proprietary coating that eliminates tangling and lets you jump on any surface. What's more, you can take your training even further with the companion app, which gives you a treasure trove of workouts, tutorials, and challenges wherever you go.