Crossrope Get Lean Jump Rope Set

Burn Calories & Trim Down with These Ultra-Durable, Weighted Jump Ropes

Description

Reach your fitness goals with Crossrope's Get Lean jump ropes! Designed to help you burn calories and trim down, the Get Lean set features interchangeable, beginner-friendly light and heavy ropes that give you a fun, unique, and challenging workout every time. Each rope is made with a proprietary coating that eliminates tangling and lets you jump on any surface. What's more, you can take your training even further with the companion app, which gives you a treasure trove of workouts, tutorials, and challenges wherever you go.

  • Give yourself a fun & effective full-body workout w/ weighted jump ropes
  • Use on any surface without worrying about your ropes breaking
  • Access fun workouts & challenges via the free custom training app
  • Easily switch out ropes via the patented fast-clip connection system

Specs

  • Size: Small (8'); for heights 4'9" to 5'3.5"
  • Sizing chart
  • Ergonomic handles
  • Interchangeable light (1/4 lb) and heavy (1/2 lb) ropes

Compatibility

  • iOS app: iOS 10.0 or later
  • Android app: Android 5.0 or later

Includes

  • Jump rope handles
  • Green 1/4 lb infinity rope
  • White 1/2 lb infinity rope

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 27 - Jan 30

Terms

  • Handles are covered by manufacturer's 2-year warranty