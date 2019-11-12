Monitor, Track, & Protect Up to 10 PCs for Complete Peace of Mind with This Award-Winning Anti-Virus

Description

Network monitor visualizes current & past network activity by traffic type, app & geographic location

Threat monitoring reveals hosts that are known threats, unexpected network system file changes, & much more

Firewall reveals all your network activity so you can easily see what your computer is doing in the background

Notifies you when a new app or service accesses the web for the first time

Reveals network activity that occurred while you were away or logged out from your computer

Monitors remote servers where you host websites, apps, or games

Keeps you under your bandwidth usage by alerting you to all possible internet overages

Incognito mode hides all network activity or lets you clear it

No antivirus is perfect, which is why GlassWire's firewall software is so important to ensuring your PC's health. GlassWire is the all-encompassing safety solution, monitoring your network completely, tracking host change, erecting a secure firewall, and displays everything visually, so you have ultimate control. It'll even track the network activity occurring while you're away, so you can always be in the know of just what your computer has been doing.

