This CES-Honoree Protects Your iPhone While Bringing the Camera to Even Greater Heights

QuickFlip technology allows lens to flip out & automatically lock into place

Six lenses include two telephoto lenses, macro, super macro, wide-angle & fisheye to vastly enhance your iPhone camera's capabilities

Quick magnetic attachment lets you quickly add different accessories to your phone

Change & align lenses in seconds without lens caps

Case provides all-around protection & raised lip protects your display screen when you set the phone face down

Cutout on the case allow for easy & comfortable access to all of your ports & controls

Another incredible innovation from Ztylus, the Revolver M Series turns your formidable iPhone camera into one that is downright elite. This CES honoree has artfully combined a durable case and the latest 6-in-1 Revolver Lens attachment with a redesigned, sharper than ever optical performance. In one device, you get a case, a screen protector, and six fresh lenses in an attachment that's about the size of an Oreo. With super accessible QuickFlip technology, the Revolver Kit is ideal for the mobile photographer in all of us.