GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder

Line Up Your Shots More Accurately with This Wearable & Compact Bluetooth Golf Rangefinder

by GoGolf
Description

GoGolf GPS is your accurate and lightweight rangefinder! Push a single button and immediately know the distance to the pin. It will also tell you how far you busted that drive down the fairway, or any club you just struck, giving you a more precise feel for the game. GoGolf GPS makes club and shot selection easier than ever before. Designed to work with Android & Apple iOS devices, this unit syncs to your smartphone via Bluetooth and through the GoGolf App supported in 35 languages and reports in both audio and text so you’re always prepared, wherever you play.

  • Download & install the GoGolf GPS app from Google Play/Apple App stores
  • Sync wirelessly to your smartphone via Bluetooth & know the exact distance of your shots every time
  • Easily clip the rangefinder to your glasses, visor, cap, or shirt
  • Improve your score by simply pressing the button on the unit & hear the exact distance to the center of the green

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: plastic
  • Product dimensions: 0.5"H x 2"L x 0.4"W
  • Weight: 0.25 oz
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • A2DP & AVRCP profiles
  • 8Ω micro speaker
  • Rechargeable lithium polymer battery
  • Recharge time about 1 hour from fully depleted
  • Approximately five 18 hole rounds on full charge
  • Micro-USB port w/ water resistant and dust cover
  • Water resistant
  • LED indicates unit on, ready to pair, charging
  • Tones indicate unit on/off when not connected to Bluetooth
  • Multifunction button on side turns unit ON/OFF, pairs and gives distances to center of the green and/or last shot
  • Tee button on top advances to next or previous hole
  • 2 included clips fit different applications (glasses, caps, clothing, etc)
  • Lightweight & compact
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Compatibility

  • Works with Android or iOS devices

Includes

  • GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder
  • 2 clip sizes
  • USB charging cable
  • Quick start guide

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 4 - Jan 11

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.