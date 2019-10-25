Line Up Your Shots More Accurately with This Wearable & Compact Bluetooth Golf Rangefinder

Description

Download & install the GoGolf GPS app from Google Play/Apple App stores

Sync wirelessly to your smartphone via Bluetooth & know the exact distance of your shots every time

Easily clip the rangefinder to your glasses, visor, cap, or shirt

Improve your score by simply pressing the button on the unit & hear the exact distance to the center of the green

GoGolf GPS is your accurate and lightweight rangefinder! Push a single button and immediately know the distance to the pin. It will also tell you how far you busted that drive down the fairway, or any club you just struck, giving you a more precise feel for the game. GoGolf GPS makes club and shot selection easier than ever before. Designed to work with Android & Apple iOS devices, this unit syncs to your smartphone via Bluetooth and through the GoGolf App supported in 35 languages and reports in both audio and text so you’re always prepared, wherever you play.