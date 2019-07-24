Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Google Analytics Certification: Get Certified In 2 Days

Net More Job Offers with a Data-Driven Bargaining Chip

by Daragh Walsh
Description

The Google Analytics certification is more than just a bullet point on your resume; this credential tells employers you're a data-driven guru capable of mining solid, helpful insights from any page with the web's premier analytics tool. Designed for complete beginners, this course will prepare you to ace the free exam with as little as two days of dedicated study, setting you up with a powerful bargaining chip for your next interview.

  • Access 20 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Study w/ engaging HD video lessons & 200 practice questions and answers
  • Dive into 3 strategies guaranteed to reduce study time by 50% or more
  • Prep for the exam w/ a detailed overview & tips on how to pass the first time
  • Reach out for help on the active discussion forums

Instructor

More than 300,000 can’t be wrong! That’s how many students have taken my courses, leaving more than 40,000 top-rated reviews.

As a Google Certified Marketer, I've worked with Amazon, Hertz, CallawayGolf and grown my own successful business online! I know you want results – and I am an expert at getting them. I teach proven marketing strategies that will grow your business. I'm from Ireland and love connecting with people for all over the world.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

