Effortlessly Energize up to 4 Devices on the Move via USB, USB-C & Qi Wireless Charging

Description

Easily recharge up to 4 devices on the go

Choose between 4 different charging methods

Energize your devices faster via the fast charging USB-C port

Power up without the hassle of wires via the Qi wireless pad

Keep your devices powered up for longer thanks to an impressive 10,000 mAh battery

Capable of charging up to 4 different devices at the same time, the GOSPACE SuperCharger is the perfect way to keep your tech essentials energized throughout the day. This compact charger sports two USB ports, one USB-C port, and a Qi wireless charging pad, giving you ultimate charging flexibility on the go. You can power up your devices at rapid speeds via the fast charging USB-C port, and thanks to the interchangeable wall plugs, the SuperCharger is a great travel companion too, with EU, UK, and AU-style sockets included.