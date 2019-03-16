Effortlessly Energize up to 4 Devices on the Move via USB, USB-C & Qi Wireless Charging

DescriptionCapable of charging up to 4 different devices at the same time, the GOSPACE SuperCharger is the perfect way to keep your tech essentials energized throughout the day. This compact charger sports two USB ports, one USB-C port, and a Qi wireless charging pad, giving you ultimate charging flexibility on the go. You can power up your devices at rapid speeds via the fast charging USB-C port, and thanks to the interchangeable wall plugs, the SuperCharger is a great travel companion too, with EU, UK, and AU-style sockets included.
Specs
Compatibility
Includes
Shipping
Terms