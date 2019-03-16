Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Power > Adapter

GOSPACE SuperCharger

Effortlessly Energize up to 4 Devices on the Move via USB, USB-C & Qi Wireless Charging

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$44.99 $99.00 54% off
by GOSPACE
(54)
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($44.99)
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Capable of charging up to 4 different devices at the same time, the GOSPACE SuperCharger is the perfect way to keep your tech essentials energized throughout the day. This compact charger sports two USB ports, one USB-C port, and a Qi wireless charging pad, giving you ultimate charging flexibility on the go. You can power up your devices at rapid speeds via the fast charging USB-C port, and thanks to the interchangeable wall plugs, the SuperCharger is a great travel companion too, with EU, UK, and AU-style sockets included.

  • Easily recharge up to 4 devices on the go
  • Choose between 4 different charging methods
  • Energize your devices faster via the fast charging USB-C port
  • Power up without the hassle of wires via the Qi wireless pad
  • Keep your devices powered up for longer thanks to an impressive 10,000 mAh battery

Specs

  • 1.2"H x 3.2"L x 3.2"W
  • Capable of charging up to 4 devices simultaneously
  • 10,000 mAh battery
  • 4 types of fast charging
  • Built-in wall plug
  • 2x 5v 2.4A quick charging USB ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 5W fast charging pad

Compatibility

  • USB, USB-C, and Qi wireless-enabled devices

Includes

  • GOSPACE SuperCharger (with US-style socket)
  • EU style socket
  • UK style socket
  • Australian style socket

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Apr 24 - Apr 27

Terms

  • All sales final.