Build Your Own Network with These Portable Encrypted Devices

Privately send messages via your own network

Communicate w/ others without service

Link w/ other goTenna users & expand your network

Track messages w/ delivery confirmation

Access & download free offline maps of areas around the world

Create stationary relays by dropping paired units in strategic areas

Enjoy end-to-end encryption w/ no central data storage

Whether it's connectivity or privacy, you can't always count on mobile networks to give you what you want. Therein lies the brilliance of goTenna. This device pairs with your phone to create your own signal, allowing you to send secure texts and GPS locations with no service required. And, with mesh networking, you can extend your range by connecting with other goTenna devices, handy for staying connected on hikes or other low-service scenarios.