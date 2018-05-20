Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Mobile

goTenna Mesh Secure Portable Networks

Build Your Own Network with These Portable Encrypted Devices

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$155 $179.00 13% off
by goTenna

choose type:

goTenna Mesh - Blue/Green Pair goTenna Mesh - Purple/Orange Pair
ADD TO CART
Choose Options
Ending In:
wishlist
Whether it's connectivity or privacy, you can't always count on mobile networks to give you what you want. Therein lies the brilliance of goTenna. This device pairs with your phone to create your own signal, allowing you to send secure texts and GPS locations with no service required. And, with mesh networking, you can extend your range by connecting with other goTenna devices, handy for staying connected on hikes or other low-service scenarios.

Popular Science's Best of What's New 2017
2017 CES Innovation Awards for Tech For A Better World & Wireless Accessories
Men's Health 2017 Editor's Pick

  • Privately send messages via your own network
  • Communicate w/ others without service
  • Link w/ other goTenna users & expand your network
  • Track messages w/ delivery confirmation
  • Access & download free offline maps of areas around the world
  • Create stationary relays by dropping paired units in strategic areas
  • Enjoy end-to-end encryption w/ no central data storage

Details

  • Color: Blue/green
  • Adjustable silicone strap
  • Fractal antenna
  • Weatherproof PC/ABS and anodized aluminum body
  • Bluetooth-LE
  • 1-watt UHF radio
  • Micro-USB charging port
  • Rechargeable LiPo battery (24+ hours)
  • Dimensions: 4.2" × 0.9" × 1.3"
  • Weight: 1.7 oz

Compatibility

  • iOS 9.0 and later
  • Android 4.3 and later
  • Bluetooth-LE (a.k.a. BLE, Bluetooth Smart or Bluetooth 4.0)

Includes

  • 2 goTenna Mesh devices
  • 2 Matching micro-USB charging cables
  • Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty
  • Access to goTenna Plus

Terms

All sales final.
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jun 1 - Jun 4