Build Your Own Network with These Portable Encrypted Devices

Whether it's connectivity or privacy, you can't always count on mobile networks to give you what you want. Therein lies the brilliance of goTenna. This device pairs with your phone to create your own signal, allowing you to send secure texts and GPS locations with no service required. And, with mesh networking, you can extend your range by connecting with other goTenna devices, handy for staying connected on hikes or other low-service scenarios.
Popular Science's Best of What's New 2017
2017 CES Innovation Awards for Tech For A Better World & Wireless Accessories
Men's Health 2017 Editor's Pick
- Privately send messages via your own network
- Communicate w/ others without service
- Link w/ other goTenna users & expand your network
- Track messages w/ delivery confirmation
- Access & download free offline maps of areas around the world
- Create stationary relays by dropping paired units in strategic areas
- Enjoy end-to-end encryption w/ no central data storage