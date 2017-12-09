Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Graphene 5K HyperCharger + Triton Cable

The Sleekest, Fastest Portable Charging Solution on the Market

The Graphene 5K Hypercharger is an ultra-thin, energy efficient battery made of supremely strong and lightweight carbon. This low profile battery is easy to take with you anywhere and offers up 5,000mAh of extra juice whenever you need it. Thanks to HyperCharging Generation 3 technology, you can get a power re-up at super fast speeds.

  • Sleek & low profile design w/ high gloss finish
  • 3 Amp HyperCharging Generation 3 fast-charging technology
  • Features 2 HyperPort USB charging ports for simultaneous charging
  • Includes a 3-in-1 Triton Cable

  • Capacity: 5,000mAh
  • 3 Amp HyperCharging Generation 3 fast-charging
  • 2 HyperPort USB charging ports
  • Dimensions: 4.625" x 2.625" x 0.5"
  • Weight: 4.5 oz

  • USB 2.0

  • Graphene 5K HyperCharger
  • 1 meter Triton 3-in-1 Cable

