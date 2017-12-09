The Sleekest, Fastest Portable Charging Solution on the Market

Sleek & low profile design w/ high gloss finish

3 Amp HyperCharging Generation 3 fast-charging technology

Features 2 HyperPort USB charging ports for simultaneous charging

Includes a 3-in-1 Triton Cable

The Graphene 5K Hypercharger is an ultra-thin, energy efficient battery made of supremely strong and lightweight carbon. This low profile battery is easy to take with you anywhere and offers up 5,000mAh of extra juice whenever you need it. Thanks to HyperCharging Generation 3 technology, you can get a power re-up at super fast speeds.