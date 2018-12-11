Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Graphic Design Certification School

Adobe Illustrator CC

Create Stunning Designs, Graphics, Pictures, & Icons with Illustrator

By eLearnPhotoshop | in Online Courses

The Adobe Creative Cloud is the world's leading digital design suite and an absolute must-learn for any aspiring graphic designer. This course is designed to lead you through the design process in Adobe Illustrator. You’ll learn a variety of ways to produce artwork and understand the issues involved with professional graphic design. By the end of the course, you’ll be fully capable of creating special effects suitable for conventional printing as well as for electronic publishing.

  • Access 94 lessons & 11 hours of content 24/7
  • Work w/ paths, nodes & bezier curves
  • Flow text into any shape along any path
  • Effectively use Adobe’s filters & tools
  • Work w/ layers & masks
  • Use built-in color management to get colors right the first time
  • Earn a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certificate to demonstrate your expertise on your resume

Instructor

The Irish Academy of Computer Training Group operates a suite of global sites that help people enhance their skills. For more details on this subscription and instructors, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Master diploma certificate included upon completion
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Adobe InDesign CC

Learn How to Design Magazines, Brochures, & More in Adobe InDesign

By eLearnPhotoshop | in Online Courses

Adobe InDesign is intended to complement Illustrator and Photoshop to make the development of composite documents and manuals easier. In this project-based course, you'll learn how to design simple fliers and newsletters while incorporating graphics created in Photoshop and Illustrator into different document types.

  • Access 91 lessons & 13.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand how to create special effects w/ color & transparency
  • Create templates for pages to improve productivity & consistency
  • Understand graphic file formats & print terminology
  • Use templates & styles to speed up creating and updating documents
  • Earn a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certificate to demonstrate your expertise on your resume

Instructor

The Irish Academy of Computer Training Group operates a suite of global sites that help people enhance their skills. For more details on this subscription and instructors, click here.

Adobe Photoshop CC

Go From Beginner to Expert in the World's Leading Photo Editing Software

By eLearnPhotoshop | in Online Courses

Adobe Photoshop is the gold standard for creating and editing images. This course covers all aspects of the design process in Photoshop from importing images right through to final production considerations. You'll gain a fast, practical, in-depth knowledge of Photoshop and the design skills required to produce finished, professional images for publication.

  • Access 127 lessons & 17 hours of content 24/7
  • Import & manipulate images in different formats
  • Create 3D images using plugins
  • Work w/ color for print production
  • Format files to work w/ DTP applications
  • Work w/ layers for professional results
  • Earn a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certificate to demonstrate your expertise on your resume

Instructor

The Irish Academy of Computer Training Group operates a suite of global sites that help people enhance their skills. For more details on this subscription and instructors, click here.

