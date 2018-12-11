Access 94 lessons & 11 hours of content 24/7

Work w/ paths, nodes & bezier curves

Flow text into any shape along any path

Effectively use Adobe’s filters & tools

Work w/ layers & masks

Use built-in color management to get colors right the first time

Earn a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certificate to demonstrate your expertise on your resume

The Adobe Creative Cloud is the world's leading digital design suite and an absolute must-learn for any aspiring graphic designer. This course is designed to lead you through the design process in Adobe Illustrator. You’ll learn a variety of ways to produce artwork and understand the issues involved with professional graphic design. By the end of the course, you’ll be fully capable of creating special effects suitable for conventional printing as well as for electronic publishing.