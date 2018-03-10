Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gravis Weighted Blanket (15 lbs)

These Trending Blankets Are Proven to Reduce Stress & Anxiety

One of the most chronic health problems in the world is simply lack of sleep. If you suffer from insomnia or just experience general difficulty falling asleep, check out the Gravis Weighted Blanket. Made from high-quality cotton and weighted with glass pellets, the Gravis is like a hug that helps you drift asleep and alleviates stress. These blankets are proven to reduce stress and anxiety without any prescription or expensive treatments. All you need is a warm blanket.

  • Weighs 15 lbs
  • Designed to provide in-home deep touch pressure to reduce stress & anxiety
  • Machine-washable giving you more time to relax & less time fussing about cleaning solutions
Note: The Gravis' optimal weight is 10% of your body weight

Details & Requirements

  • Weight: 15 lbs
  • Measurements: 48"L x 72"W
  • Innter material: glass pellets
  • Filling: PP cotton
  • Inner cover: 100% cotton
  • Minky quilted seam
  • Cover: 100% polyester
  • 220gsm

Includes

  • Gravis Weighted Blanket (15 lbs)

