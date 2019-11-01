Enjoy Anxiety-Free Travels with This Portable Therapeutic Weighted Blanket

Description

Enjoy quality-sleep on-the-go w/ this 66" x 42" therapeutic weighted blanket

Easily transport this blanket on all of your travels w/ a premium carrying case

Have a breathable & comfy sleep at any climate w/ the duvet cover's special & easy-to-clean fabric

Keep the inner weighted blanket soundly in place inside the duvet using 2 types of internal clasps

For longer use, machine wash the duvet cover & hand wash the inner weighted blanket

The blanket that’s changed the way you sleep and relax at home is now available for the on-the-go moments in your life. Perfect for a quick work trip or an extended vacation, here's a 66" x 42" version of the original premium-grade, therapeutic Gravity Blanket. It comes with a premium carrying case making it easy to transport on all of your travels. With gridded stitching, the weighted blanket's internal fine-grade glass beads remain uniformly distributed while its duvet cover is made of a special technical fabric that's very breathable and suitable for all climates. Missing out on quality sleep is a thing of the past with Gravity Travel!

