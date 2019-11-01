Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gravity Travel Blanket: Gravity On-the-Go

Enjoy Anxiety-Free Travels with This Portable Therapeutic Weighted Blanket

$125 $185.00 32% off
by Gravity Blanket
The blanket that’s changed the way you sleep and relax at home is now available for the on-the-go moments in your life. Perfect for a quick work trip or an extended vacation, here's a 66" x 42" version of the original premium-grade, therapeutic Gravity Blanket. It comes with a premium carrying case making it easy to transport on all of your travels. With gridded stitching, the weighted blanket's internal fine-grade glass beads remain uniformly distributed while its duvet cover is made of a special technical fabric that's very breathable and suitable for all climates. Missing out on quality sleep is a thing of the past with Gravity Travel!

  • Enjoy quality-sleep on-the-go w/ this 66" x 42" therapeutic weighted blanket
  • Easily transport this blanket on all of your travels w/ a premium carrying case
  • Have a breathable & comfy sleep at any climate w/ the duvet cover's special & easy-to-clean fabric
  • Keep the inner weighted blanket soundly in place inside the duvet using 2 types of internal clasps
  • For longer use, machine wash the duvet cover & hand wash the inner weighted blanket

  • 4 stars on Amazon: ★ ★ ★ ★

  • Color: grey
  • Materials: polyester, cotton, glass beads
  • Product dimensions: 3"H x 66"L x 42"W
  • Weight: 10 lb
  • Premium carrying case: 22" x 9" x 9"
  • Internal clasps: ties and elastic-button connectors

  • Gravity Travel Blanket
  • Black carry bag

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Nov 11 - Nov 18

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.