Illuminate Any Adventure No Matter the Weather with This Durable IPX7 360-Lumen Headlamp

Description

The H2 headlamp is the latest version of the rechargeable LED headlamp with its revolutionary 180° broad spectrum of illumination design. Super lightweight at only 4 oz, you'll hardly know you're wearing it. With the wide rage of 180 degrees of light, you can easily enjoy hiking, camping, rocking climbing, running, and more even in the most tight, hard-to-see places. Wearing the H2 headlamp illuminates everything around you, so you can rely on your natural peripheral visibility. It's also IPX7 waterproof ,so you don't have to worry about that rainy day camping trip or backyard project.



