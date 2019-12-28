Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

H2 Headlamp: Waterproof, Rechargeable LED Wide 180° Angle Headlight

Illuminate Any Adventure No Matter the Weather with This Durable IPX7 360-Lumen Headlamp

by One80Light
Description

The H2 headlamp is the latest version of the rechargeable LED headlamp with its revolutionary 180° broad spectrum of illumination design. Super lightweight at only 4 oz, you'll hardly know you're wearing it. With the wide rage of 180 degrees of light, you can easily enjoy hiking, camping, rocking climbing, running, and more even in the most tight, hard-to-see places. Wearing the H2 headlamp illuminates everything around you, so you can rely on your natural peripheral visibility. It's also IPX7 waterproof ,so you don't have to worry about that rainy day camping trip or backyard project.

  • 3 brightness settings: high, low, flash
  • 360 lumens on high, 180 lumens on low
  • 3-hour battery life on high, 7 hours on low
  • Lightweight at 4oz & 100% waterproof

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Product dimensions: 5"H x 5"L x 2"W
  • Weight: 4 oz
  • LED headlamp
  • Broad spectrum: 180°
  • 3 brightness settings: high, low, flash
  • 360 lumens (high), 180 lumens (low)
  • Battery time: 3 hours (high), 7 hours (low), 15+ hours (flash)
  • IPX7 100% waterproof
  • Everything is easily removable
  • Washable headband
  • Every light comes in a rip stop
  • Light-diffusing drawstring bag
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

  • H2 Headlamp
  • Rechargeable battery pack
  • Charging cord
  • Drawstring lantern bag

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 14 - Jan 21

Terms

  • 60-day return policy