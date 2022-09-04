Enjoy Tunes & Make Calls Distraction-Free with These Wireless, Noise-Cancelling Earphones

Bluetooth 4.2 delivers high-quality, lag-free connections

Built-in high performance rechargeable battery allows for 4-5 hours of play time

Supports hands-free calling

Noise reduction & echo cancellation technology filters out ambient noise

Free yourself from wires with these convenient, high-powered Bluetooth 4.2 earphones. Made with a super lightweight design for supreme comfort, you might just forget their in your ears when you're not listening to music! On the commute, at the gym, or anywhere in between, your music, podcasts, and phone calls can't do much better than the i7 Twins.