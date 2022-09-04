Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

HBQ i7 Twins True Wireless Earphones (Black)

Enjoy Tunes & Make Calls Distraction-Free with These Wireless, Noise-Cancelling Earphones

by HBQ
Free yourself from wires with these convenient, high-powered Bluetooth 4.2 earphones. Made with a super lightweight design for supreme comfort, you might just forget their in your ears when you're not listening to music! On the commute, at the gym, or anywhere in between, your music, podcasts, and phone calls can't do much better than the i7 Twins.

  • Bluetooth 4.2 delivers high-quality, lag-free connections
  • Built-in high performance rechargeable battery allows for 4-5 hours of play time
  • Supports hands-free calling
  • Noise reduction & echo cancellation technology filters out ambient noise

    • Bluetooth 4.2 +EDR
    • Mic sensitivity: 42dB
    • Wireless frequency: 2.4GHz
    • Battery: 65mAh
    • Transmission distance: 12 m
    • Play time: 4-5 hours
    • Charge time: 1-2 hours
    • Standby time: 60 hours

    • All Bluetooth compatible devices

    • HBQ i7 Twins True Wireless Earphones (black)
    • USB charging cable
    • Manual

