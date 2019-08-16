This Adjustable Desktop Riser Allows You to Work on Important Tasks with Ease & Comfort

DescriptionExperience the ergonomic benefits of the WOM Height Adjustable Tabletop Standing Desk Converter. Raise and lower your desk surface with ease as you move from a seated position to standing at your work station. You can spend your day working in comfort with this adjustable desktop riser and stay productive by adjusting your desk surface as your comfort needs change. There is no need to purchase new office furniture, the WOM desktop riser is designed to fit on your current desk or workspace.
Specs
Includes
Shipping
Terms