WOM Height Adjustable Tabletop Standing Desk Converter

This Adjustable Desktop Riser Allows You to Work on Important Tasks with Ease & Comfort

by WOM

Description

Experience the ergonomic benefits of the WOM Height Adjustable Tabletop Standing Desk Converter. Raise and lower your desk surface with ease as you move from a seated position to standing at your work station. You can spend your day working in comfort with this adjustable desktop riser and stay productive by adjusting your desk surface as your comfort needs change. There is no need to purchase new office furniture, the WOM desktop riser is designed to fit on your current desk or workspace.

  • Easily elevate & lower your workspace w/ X-lift design
  • Operate heavy loads, like dual monitors on the desk, w/ the single-handle height adjustment
  • Have plenty of desk space w/ the integrated removable keyboard tray below the work surface
  • Work on a steady & durable desk riser w/ its solid structure and load capacity of 33 lb

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: metal & wood
  • Product dimensions: 20"H x 22"L x 36"W
  • Space-saving X-lift design
  • Single-handle height adjustment
  • Integrated removable keyboard tray
  • Built to last
  • Maximum weight holds up to 33 lb, 5 lb on keyboard tray

Includes

  • WOM Height Adjustable Tabletop Standing Desk Converter (Black)
  • User guide

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Aug 28 - Aug 31

Terms

  • Manufacturer's 1 year warranty included