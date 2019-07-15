The Most Advanced & Easy-to-Use, True Dual-Use Vaporizer Ever Designed

Description

Seamless switching between Dry Herb & Extract modes (dual-use)

Ceramic & stainless steel hybrid dual-chamber

Hybrid heating technology; high quality, dense vapor

Compact sleek design; VUI touch screen

High precision 100 different temperature settings ( 350°F-450°F)

2680 mAh Li-Ion replaceable battery; 90 minutes session time

Active vibration, LED progress lighting control

Say hello to the most advanced and easy-to-use, dual-use vaporizer ever designed. With Hera2, you can seamlessly switch between Herbal & Extract modes for the ideal vaping experience. Unlike the leagues of other pocket vaporizers, this vaporizer is built to survive absolutely anything. It's small enough to fit in your back pocket, but strong enough to produce thick, milky vapor in every session. Top-notch components, state-of-the-art technology and unyielding attention to detail show that their commitment to perfection is not just a statement. It is a promise so you can vape in peace, forever.