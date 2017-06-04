These Earbuds Are So Durable, You Might Just Forget They're In Your Ears

Go truly wireless with HERO, the AptX CSR optimized Bluetooth 4.2 earbuds that deliver crisp, unfettered listening without having to wrestle with any tangled wires. With adjustable hooks and three different sizes of earbuds, you'll find a perfect fit for your ears that won't slip during a workout or when you're just going about your day. It's elite sound in a tiny package.
- Play, pause, answer calls, & skip songs all right on the earbuds thanks to inline controls & 2 built-in microphones
- Recharge the buds fast & wirelessly w/ the included charging case
- Enjoy 3 hours of continuous playtime
- Adjust to fit your ears easily