Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Sound > Headphones

HERO True Wireless Bluetooth 4.2 Sport Earbuds

These Earbuds Are So Durable, You Might Just Forget They're In Your Ears

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$94.99 $149.00 36% off
by WinnerGear
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($94.99)
Ending In:
wishlist
Go truly wireless with HERO, the AptX CSR optimized Bluetooth 4.2 earbuds that deliver crisp, unfettered listening without having to wrestle with any tangled wires. With adjustable hooks and three different sizes of earbuds, you'll find a perfect fit for your ears that won't slip during a workout or when you're just going about your day. It's elite sound in a tiny package.

  • Play, pause, answer calls, & skip songs all right on the earbuds thanks to inline controls & 2 built-in microphones
  • Recharge the buds fast & wirelessly w/ the included charging case
  • Enjoy 3 hours of continuous playtime
  • Adjust to fit your ears easily

Details & Requirements

  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Playtime: 3 hours
  • Driver: 8mm dynamic driver with enhanced bass
  • Charging case delivers 4 recharges
  • Sweatproof
  • 2 built-in microphones

Includes

  • 3 ear tips
  • 2 ear hooks
  • 1 set of earbuds
  • Charging case

Terms

  • All sales final
  • 2-year Manufacturer warranty
  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Apr 21 - Apr 24
  • Expected International Delivery: Apr 21 - Apr 24